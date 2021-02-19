Cost Plus World Market’s New Affordable Children’s Room Collection Gives Pottery Barn Kids A Run for Its Money

Nothing melts our heart like nursery and kid’s room furniture. What’s not so cute, though? The insanely steep prices slapped onto most children’s items. After all, they’ll only be using these pieces for a few years, so we’re not trying to go broke decorating our little one’s spaces. If you’re like us, we’re a sucker for Pottery Barn Kids, and while you can snag some things there for semi-affordable prices when they’re on sale, discounts aren’t exactly handed out at the coveted home store. Don’t fret: The answer to your children’s-room-decorating woes has finally arrived: Cost Plus World Market’s new affordable kids line is here to save the day!

Cost Plus is one of our favorite places to score unique and reasonably priced home items, inspired from designs around the world, and now your kids can get in on the action too. The inspiring and practical home line for kids features products that can’t help but make your kid smile and dream big. From rainbow rugs to charming wicker baskets in the shape of a bear, the pieces are downright adorable—but aren’t cheesy.

While you can always rely on Target, Wayfair, and Amazon for cheap and cute kids furniture and decor, there really hasn’t been an option that competes with Pottery Barn Kids until now. Highlights from this wallet-friendly collection include an adorable accent rug for $70, animal-shaped stools, and a pom-pom adorned canopy. We seriously wish we had these pieces as kids.

Ahead, check out the sweetest picks from Cost Plus World Market’s newest furniture and decor line just for youngsters. And honestly, we kinda want to steal some of these items for ourselves.

Sweet Seat

Image: Cost Plus World Market.

A standard stool gets a whimsical upgrade. Choose from three sweet animal designs your zoo-obsessed kiddo will adore: sheep, elephant, and dog.

Ivory Lily The Sheep Upholstered Kids Stool $129.99

Statement Rug

Image: Cost Plus World Market.

Rugs do not come cheap. Decorating hack: Add accent rugs to areas where you need a splash of color and comfort (next to the bed), and you’ll save a ton of money. It’d be impossible not to wake up with a smile on your face when stepping onto this cheery rug every morning. It’d look cute in the bathroom too.

Half Circle Multicolor Rainbow Shag Area Rug $69.99

Beary Cute Basket

Image: Cost Plus World Market.

Not sure how to teach your kid to clean up when they’re done with their toys? Get them this beary cute wicker basket to store their things, and they’ll think tidying up is a fun game and not a boring chore.

Natural Hyacinth Bear Buddy Basket With Lid $79.99

Dreamy Accents

Image: Cost Plus World Market.

The most affordable way to completely transform a cookie-cutter dresser is to swap out the drawer pulls. The clouds and stars will inspire them to think big while getting ready for the day.

White Floating Cloud, Sun And Moon Wall Hooks 5 Piece $29.99

Cute Canopy

Image: Cost Plus World Market.

Most of us begged our parents for a canopy for our bed at some point, but none of them were as cute as this one. Create the ultimate bedroom hideaway, and therefore get the Parent of the Year award, with this pom-pom accented covering.

White Indian Cotton Gauze Canopy With Pom Poms $59.99

