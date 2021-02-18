Bath & Body Works Just Launched 18 New 3-Wick Candles That Smell Like a Tropical Vacation

Are you sitting? Great, stay seated because we’re about to drop some big 3-Wick Candle news: Bath & Body Works just released a staggering 18 new scents this month, and each one will transport you to the tropical vacation you’ve been daydreaming about since last March.

Available in stores and online beginning yesterday, Feb. 17, Bath & Body Works‘ new island-inspired candles will successfully transform your home into your own personal paradise. Scents include everything from Passionfruit & Banana Flower, a passionfruit, pineapple leaves and banana flower scent, to Waikiki Beach Coconut, a tropical white coconut scent with touches of “saltwater breezes and sun-bleached woods.” And, of course, all of the new 3-Wick candles are made with natural essential oils and boast a soy wax blend that ensures an even melt.

Here’s a list of the rest of the brand-new scents that arrived at Bath & Body Works this week:

Ocean Driftwood: beachside oak, sea-washed mahogany and ocean lavender

Orange Pineapple Punch: tart orange juice, sweet pineapples and vanilla sugar cane

Sun-Kissed Coconut: sweet coconut, fresh ylang ylang and plumeria petals

Emerald Waters: salted sea waves, ocean driftwood and hint of orange blossom

Fiji White Sands: fresh cut sugarcane, white nectarine and sandalwood

Island Margarita: sweet mandarin, island mango and sea salt

Tropical Spice: tahitian vanilla, coconut cream, dash of nutmeg and cinnamon stick

Tiki Beach: warm vanilla musk, orchids and toasted coconut

Flamingo Beach: pink summer berries, juicy orange and dewy white petals

Hibiscus Waterfalls: tropical hibiscus, sweet peach nectar and fresh waterfall mist

Suntan: sun-kissed citrus, orange blossoms, coconut husk

Island Daydream: juicy pineapple, tangy mango, sugarcane and coconut water

Warm Ocean Breeze: ocean sandalwood, warm sage, eucalyptus zest and coconut

Coconut Sandalwood: coconut palm, luxurious sandalwood, warm musk, and jasmine

Hibiscus Paradise: pink hibiscus, juicy guava and sun-kissed coconut

All 14.5-ounce 3-Wick candles are $24.50. View all of the new arrivals on Bath & Body Works’ website.

