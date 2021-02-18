Chrissy Teigen Just Wore Under-Eye Masks From This Target-Loved Brand & Yep, They’re Only $3

Chrissy Teigen may be a gorgeous supermodel/cookbook author/my idol, but at the end of the day, she’s truly just a mom trying to squeeze in some self care any second she can. On the heels of her latest Cravings shop launch, Teigen’s indulging in some well-deserved R&R (at an uber fancy Los Angeles estate, nonetheless). Today, she shared the latest affordable beauty treatment she’s using via Instagram, and it’s only $3 on Amazon and at Walmart. Supermodels, they love cheap beauty finds just like us!

In the photo, Teigen’s sporting Bliss’ Eye Got This Holographic Foil Masks, so naturally, I immediately needed these eye masks. While the brand is a Target staple, this particular product is unfortunately not available there at the moment (I’ll keep my eyes peeled, though). However, you can snag ’em at Walmart and Amazon, which I’m equally cool with, and they can be yours for the almost-free price of $3 a pack or $20 for a set of 5 (a bit more affordable than the $72 serum she also posted on Instagram awhile back). That’s the price of a coffee, so I couldn’t be more on board with this wallet-friendly beauty buy. Looks like Walmart only has a handful left, so do not sleep on this Teigen-approved pick.

Image: bliss.

Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks $19.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sure, they look super cute for a selfie, but they actually do wonders for your under-eye area too. Infused with miracle-working ingredients, these small, but mighty, patches will wake up tired mom eyes in a flash. In just 15 minutes, eyes will look more awake and less puffy thanks to the cooling formula (#teamnosleep). Throw ’em on while you’re making breakfast, putting the kids to bed, or while drinking a glass of wine—they’re the most versatile beauty product you’ll ever own.

These cult-favorite patches are also loved by other celebs, such as Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch, so they must be good. I didn’t really need any more excuses to raid Amazon’s virtual beauty aisle (sorry to my bank account), but here I am yet again, handing over my credit card. But since they’re just a few bucks, there’s truly no guilt here.

So, Chrissy, if you’re listening, please share your other favorite affordable drugstore must-haves. I’m all ears.

