The Best Battery-Operated Heating Pads To Warm You Up & Relieve Pain Anywhere

When it’s cold, we’re thinking about more ways we can stay warm. Aside from the usual coats, boots, and heated blankets, there are other items that can help you fend off freezing weather. One underrated item that’ll really change the game is a battery-operated heating pad. The obvious plus of these portable heating pads is that you don’t need an outlet to use them. So, whether you’re looking for something to make outdoor dining more enjoyable or a tool to relieve pain, this accessory is a must.

Battery-operated heating pads come in a variety of forms so you can pick the style that works for your needs. Some wrap around the waist to alleviate cramps, some wrap around the neck like a scarf and others can be wrapped anywhere from your arm to your leg.

Ahead, check out the best cordless heating pads that’ll provide you comfort on the go.

1. AKASO Heating Pad for Neck Pain & Stiffness Relief Not only is this the most streamlined portable heater you can find, but it also heats up in just three seconds. It boasts three temperature settings for a custom feel, and it automatically shuts off after 45 minutes for your peace of mind. The battery lasts for 6 hours, so you don’t have to constantly recharge it. Image: Amazon. AKASO Heating Pad for Neck Pain & Stiffness Relief $33.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. GoHeat Cordless Sunbeam Heating Pad with Standard Charger, Slate Gray You’ve got options with this cordless heating pad. The battery lasts 4 hours on a single charge, and the flexible pad can be wrapped just about anywhere that needs some heat relief. It boasts three temperature settings and heats up in just 30 seconds. It’s even machine-washable so you can keep it clean. Image: Sunbeam. GoHeat Cordless Sunbeam Heating Pad with Standard… $59.28 on Amazon.com Buy now