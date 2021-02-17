The Best Outdoor Heaters To Warm Up Your Patio

It may be frigid outside, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your patio. The answer to fighting off chills so you can relax and enjoy a meal in your backyard? An outdoor patio heater. Whether you want a large, freestanding style or one that’s wall-mounted so it doesn’t take up valuable floor space, there are many different options to choose from.

Most of these game-changing pieces of patio furniture are affordable too—under $200 in most cases. And best of all, outdoor patio heaters are more stylish than ever so they’ll fit right in with your backyard decor and furniture. And since there’s a good chance you’ll want to maneuver it around, some styles even come with wheels so you can roll it around with ease.

Ahead, the best outdoor patio heaters you can find that are weather-resistant, easy to assemble, and most importantly, will fit in with your space.

1. Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Heater with Wheels The biggest downside to many outdoor heaters is that once you’ve assembled them, they’re too heavy to move around. That’s not the case with this outdoor patio heater, which is equipped with wheels. While this one is heavy duty enough for commercial use, it’s suitable for homes too. The gas heater provides heat to a 9-foot radius and is made with a durable coating that’ll resist the elements. For your peace of mind, it comes with an auto shut-off valve. Image: Amazon. Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Heater with Wheels $149.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Dr Infrared Heater Outdoor Patio Wall Mount Carbon Infrared Heater, Black An outdoor patio heater isn’t exactly something you want to display—this wall-mounted version keeps it out of sight while saving valuable floor real estate. It’s made with weather-proof material and comes with a remote so you can control it without getting up. It comes with ceiling mount bracket so you can hang it up as soon as it arrives. Image: Amazon. Dr Infrared Heater Outdoor Patio Wall Mount… $122.94 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. BELLEZE 48,000BTU Premium Outdoor Patio Heater You don’t have to sacrifice style when you’re picking out an outdoor patio heater. This streamlined version isn’t clunky, and it comes with wheels so you can easily move it around your space. It boasts a one-step start feature so anyone can turn it on, and it heats up to a 15-foot radius. With the temperature knob, you can customize the heat intensity too. Image: Amazon. BELLEZE 48,000BTU Premium Outdoor Patio Heater $175.00 on Amazon.com Buy now