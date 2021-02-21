11 Eco-Friendly Brands That Make the Comfiest Loungewear

It benefits everyone to live a more sustainable, eco-friendly, environmentally-conscious life, whether it be a seemingly small act such as recycling or taking time to learn how to compost your food scraps or purchasing and using strictly natural cleaning brands. But the efforts should exceed the kitchen — and make its way to your wardrobe, too.

Unbeknownst to many, even the clothes you choose to purchase and wear can make a huge impact on the environment (and, yes, that includes loungewear you may never (or rarely) wear outside of the house!). For instance, did you know that a typical fast-fashion dress uses 19 liters of water? That equates to 12 days of drinking water for one person… to make one dress. And that’s only one stat.

So, how do you determine what’s considered an eco-friendly piece of clothing? For starters, shop and support brands that specifically choose and use eco-friendly materials, like “deadstock” (or surplus) fabric, recycled and organic cotton, hemp, and TENCEL, which comes from sustainably grown eucalyptus wood, to name a few; as well as water-saving dyes, and plastic-free packaging. Other factors that are so important to consider? Whether the clothing is outsourced or locally made — and if they pair fair wages and provide good working conditions for their staff. It’s all so important.

Ahead, we gathered some of the best eco-friendly brands that make the comfiest loungewear. And once you’ve shopped them once — and become a little bit more educated on their eco-friendly materials and processes — you’ll have a hard time ever going back.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Christy Dawn

This comfortable, flowing dress by Christy Dawn is made with “deadstock” fabric, the excess fabric left behind by other fashion companies.

The Rumi Dress $268 Buy now

Everlane

Part of Everlane’s brand-new sustainable loungewear collection, this Track Dress is made with GOTS-certified organic cotton, which, according to the company, is better for the soil and water and safer for workers.

The Track Dress $60 Buy now

Tamga Designs

Tamga Designs works with sustainable LENZING ECOVERO and ECOVERO fabrics, which are created from renewable and sustainably managed wood pulp. LENZING ECOVERO, specifically, uses 88 percent less water than mainstream viscose and, according to the company, is fully traceable, which means no old growth forests were cleared to create it.

Zahara Lounge Set $109.40 Buy now

Pangaia

Pangaia uses planet-friendly materials, like GOTS-certified cotton, a soft, chemical-free fabric, as well as seaweed fibre finishes and cruelty-free flower down.

“The fabric feel is similar to ‘French Terry,'” Pangaia writes of their organic cotton loose sweatshirt. “It is light, breathable and soft on the skin. The fit is very relaxed with a loose, raw hem. The off-white color was created using environmentally friendly dyes and a recycled water system.”

The text on sweatshirt reads: “This sweatshirt is colored with an environmentally friendly dye, created using a recycled water system. The fabric is made from organic cotton.”

Organic cotton loose sweatshirt $150 Buy now

337 BRAND

Founded in New York City, 337 BRAND embraces earth-friendly materials, including organic cotton and bamboo rayon, which is exactly what this crop top is made with.

Lumi Crop Top $50 Buy now

Kordal Studio

Kordal Studio’s collections are designed and produced in an ethical manner via natural, organic, and recycled textiles. They also pay their workers a fair wage and stray from using harsh chemicals and toxins.

Plaited Tank $110 Buy now

Damson Madder

Damson Madder’s materials include 100 percent recycled polyester, natural dyes and cotton from organic farms. Their 100 percent organic cotton is dyed with natural coloring derived from clay, olive leaf, indigo ferra and rubia tinctorum, using 35 to 50 percent less water than artificial dying systems.

Hoodie in plum $110.90 Buy now

Beaumont Organic

Founded in 2008, Beaumont Organic is big on organic cotton. All of their cotton is GOTS certified, and they ensure no pesticides, chemicals or GMO seeds were used in the production of their clothing. The company also uses wool, specifically from the EU where strict laws on farming exist, as well as unused fabrics.

This particular wool jumper is made from 100 percent virgin wool and made ethically in Portugal.

Alessandra-Rose Virgin Wool Jumper $138.62 Buy now

Girlfriend

Girlfriend not only use packaging that’s 100 percent recycled and recyclable, but some of their clothing, like this hoodie, is made with 100 percent post-consumer water bottles. Once the labels are removed, the bottles are then crushed into billions of miniscule chips and washed until sparkling clean.

Plum R&R Hoodie $68 Buy now

Made Trade

All of Made Trade’s pieces are made from natural fibers such as Cleaner Cotton, Texas Organic cotton, Lenzing Modal and American Hemp. They’re also colored with natural dyes made from eggshells, natural enzymes, madder root, weld, and chestnuts. It doesn’t end there, either: All of Made Trade’s spandex-free clothing is 100 percent biodegradable and compostable.

Cleaner Cotton Sweat Pant $148 Buy now

KOTN

Founded in 2015, KOTN’s thickwale rib is crafted from 95 percent Egyptian cotton and ethically made in Egypt using direct-trade practices.

Ribbed Short $24 Buy now

