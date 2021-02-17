Martha Stewart Loves to Give These Easy-to-Grow Houseplants As Gifts

If you’ve been on Instagram lately for even a second, there’s a home trend that’s impossible to ignore: houseplants. Even our friends who previously had a black thumb pre-pandemic are lining their windowsills and fireplace mantles with houseplants, but if you still haven’t figured out how to keep them alive, you’re not alone. Luckily, there are a few easy care houseplants out there that won’t let you down. For example? When Martha Stewart wants to gift someone with something green, she opts for Pilea peperomiodies, also known as a Chinese Money Plant.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sort of like a spider plant, Chinese Money Plants are constantly producing baby plants, known as pups, that can be removed from the mother plant and repotted. That means that once you give someone their own Chinese Money Plant, they’ll then have a continuous supply of baby plants to gift to their friends as well.

Courtesy of Etsy

Pilea Plant $14.99 Buy now

But what really makes Pilea peperomiodies a great gift is that it’s easy to care for. The plants should be potted in a well-draining potting soil that’s been mixed with fertilizer, and then kept in a spot with bright, indirect light. That means it’s bright enough that your plant will cast a blurry shadow, but not so bright that it casts a super sharp, dark silhouette.

This plant also doesn’t need constant watering. In fact, you should let the soil dry out between waterings. You can also plant it in a clay pot, which helps absorb moisture, and you should always make sure the pots you plant in have drainage holes in the bottom (some of the really pretty decorative ones you find at stores don’t have drainage holes, which just sets aspiring indoor gardeners up for failure).

Courtesy of Amazon

Costa Farms Chinese Money Plant, 14-Inches 54.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Whether you’re looking for an easy-care houseplant for yourself, or want to gift someone with a plant that will bring them joy instead of stress, the Chinese Money Plant could be what you’re looking for. After all, it’s Martha Stewart-approved!