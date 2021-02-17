Marilyn Monroe was a Hollywood icon for more reasons than we can count on both hands. Actress, singer, and model—the triple threat’s legacy will live on forever. While we’re normally tracking current stars’ go-to products—like Oprah’s favorite Spanx or Meghan Markle’s flattering jeans—nothing gets us as excited as some nostalgic style—like Jackie O’s iconic (and actually affordable) sandals. In today’s throwback-beauty moment: Marilyn Monroe’s Erno Laszlo skincare staples. And better yet, we’ve got a code for early access to their sale so you can get her go-to products for 25 percent less.

Monroe was an absolute Erno Laszlo skincare junkie. But she didn’t just grab these products off the store shelves: Dr. Erno Laszlo, her dermatologist, prescribed her these miracle-working beauty products in 1959. Laszlo even created a special cream to heal a scar on her stomach and ensured she had plenty of Active Phelityl Cream, an all-purpose moisturizer, on hand to give her glowing skin.

Monroe’s skincare prescription from 1959. Image: Courtesy of Erno Laszlo.

For Monroe, these products did mored than improve her outer beauty. “Erno Laszlo not only heals my skin, but he soothes my soul,” she once said, according to the brand’s website.

According to The Marilyn Monroe Collection, she was stocked with products at the time of her death. In a picture taken during the investigation of her death, there’s some makeup from the brand nestled next to her bedroom nightstand. So, now we know how “the blonde bombshell” got the radiant skin that helped define her career and image.

The good news: Her expertly curated skincare routine included a few products you can still get today and no derm appointment is required. Her go-tos consisted of the Shake-It Tinted Treatment, Phelityl Cleansing Bar, and Phormula 3-8 (which is now Phormula 3-9). And yep, you can get ’em all for 25 percent off with our exclusive Friends and Family sale code: SHEKNOWS.

Head on over to Erno Laszlo now so you can get access to the Friends and Family sale a day early—the sale will be open to the public from February 18th-22nd. With the official Marilyn Monroe stamp of approval, who knows how long these items will stay in stock, so we’re not wasting any time adding them to our carts.

Check out a few Monroe-approved products below, and make sure to add some other discounted skin treats to your medicine cabinet. With deals this good, it’s the perfect excuse to try something new.

Cleansing Staple

Image: Erno Laszlo.

Monroe used this ultra-moisturizing cleansing bar to start off her morning skincare routine. It’s gentle but not drying and boasts a plant-oil complex that locks in moisture.

Phelityl Cleansing Bar $38

Tinted Toner

Image: Erno Laszlo.

After cleansing, Monroe used this shake-to-mix toner to even skin tone, control excess oil, and visibly reduce pores for a smoother skin appearance.

Limited Edition Shake-It Tinted Treatment $49

Holy Grail Repair Cream

Image: Erno Laszlo.

Inspired by the bespoke formula Laszlo created just for Monroe’s stomach scar, this cream offers an intense moisture that can help heal your skin.

Phormula 3-9 Repair Balm $270

