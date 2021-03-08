7 Nearly Indestructible Sofas That Can Stand Up to Your Kids & Your Pets

From spills and drips to scratches and free-flying fur, the kids and the pets can do a real number on your furniture. That’s why it’s so important to purchase furniture made with just the right fabric — that way, if the kids and pets do decide to jump around on the furniture or use the couch cushions as a scratching post, respectively, of course, you can at least minimize the damage as much as possible.

But before we dive into our list of nearly indestructible sofas that’ll stand up to the most rambunctious of kiddos and fur babies, we’ll let you into a few must-know tips when picking furniture.

To start, the fabric makes the biggest difference. Generally, you’ll want to avoid silk, linen, wool, chenille, and tweed. Not only will they stain and wrinkle easily (linen, we’re looking at you), but the last few aforementioned fabrics (from wool on) are very prone to collecting pet hair.

In general, the best material whether you have a dog or a cat, is microfiber. Also known as microsuede, this synthetic material is a pet-lovers dream. It’s easy to clean, hard to scratch or rip, and lasts a long time.

Instead, opt for easy-to-clean, hair-resistant, durable fabrics, like denim (extremely durable), canvas (also durable and holds up to scratches), microfiber (stain-resistant and available in a variety of textures), vinyl (so easy to clean), and — the most popular and effective option — leather, as it’s also easy to clean and won’t collect pet hair).

Next, keep in mind the hue you choose. Avoid light fabric as it will virtually always show marks and stains. Instead, choose darker colors as they won’t show dirt as easily (and it’ll be easier to hide those stains!).

Last but not least, keep the seams and finishes in mind; choose furniture with as few seams as possible and thick finishes.

Ready to shop? Ahead, take a look at the best-of-the-best kid- and pet-friendly sofas.

A Stain-, & Scratch-Resistant Sectional

This sectional from Burrow is made with tight olefin fiber weave, described as “inherently scratch and stain resistant.” According to K9 of Mine, the couch can withstand 2,000 scratches from a small dog and 200 scratches from a large dog in the exact same spot, without showing any wear and tear. Now, how impressive is that?

Arch Nomad Sofa Sectional $1,695 Buy now

A Durable, Yet Stylish Sofa

This Joybird sofa is made with a Bentley pewter fabric, which is not only soft and comfortable, but also — and most importantly — extremely durable.

Lewis Sofa $1,544 Buy now

A Sturdy Sofa

This couch, upholstered in polyester and nylon fabric, is so durable, it’ll withstand the kids jumping on it. And Floyd is so confident in the build, the frame includes a 10-year warranty.

The Floyd Sofa $1,495 Buy now

Love Leather

Made with pure aniline Italian leather, which is great for pets, this Poly & Bark couch will withstand anything you throw at it.

Poly & Bark Leather Sectional $2,699 on Amazon.com Buy now

Mission-Style Microfiber Sofa

This microfiber and oak sofa is sturdy, it’s durable, and it’ll looks great in any living room.

Hills Mission-style Oak Sofa by iNSPIRE Q Classic $669.49 Buy now

Canvas Chic

Didn’t think canvas could ever look good? Think again. Made with performance washed canvas, this reversible sectional at West Elm also boasts reversible cushions with zip-off covers. Win-win-win.

Eddy Reversible Sectional $1,399 Buy now

A Comfortable Convertible Sofa

This convertible sofa features two durable fabrics, acrylic and polyester, and it’s comfortable as hell.

One Night Stand 80' Sleeper Sofa $1,999 Buy now

