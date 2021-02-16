Vacuuming is one of the most thankless household tasks we can think of. It has to be done almost every day, we nearly lose our life tripping over the dang cord at least once a week, and the constant emptying of the bag or dust chamber causes our allergies to flare up. But thanks to the fact that we’re basically living in the future, there is a better way. The iRobot Roomba i8 takes all of the work out of vacuuming, from the actual vacuuming part to the clean-up, and it’s currently on sale for $100 off at Costco.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This Roomba is truly the cream of the crop when it comes to robot vacuums. It comes with an automatic dirt disposal port, so every day when it’s done vacuuming, all of the dust and dirt it collected gets sucked up into the port. That means you only have to empty it out every once in awhile, instead of every day.

Not only does the Roomba i8 learn your home and build maps to make sure it cleans up everywhere, but you can also target specific areas that need to be cleaned more often, like the spot right in front of the door to the garage, or the area in front of the kitchen trash can.

Courtesy of Costco

iRobot Roomba i8 $599.99 Buy now

It’s also more powerful than previous models. In fact, the i8 has 10x the suction power of the Roomba 600 series, which is a significant improvement.

The Roomba i8 is currently available in select Costco stores and online, and it’s $100 off for members only. If you don’t have a membership and sign up so you can take advantage of this sale, you’ll still be saving $50 on your vacuum, which is no chump change.

This model isn’t available on the iRobot website or Amazon. There, you can find the older iRobot Roomba i7+, or the newer (and much more expensive) iRobot Roomba s9+.

If you’re interested in never having to actually vacuum again, head to Costco and get your hands on the i8 while it’s still on sale.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: