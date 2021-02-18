Since the onset of the pandemic last year, Airbnb bookings have skyrocketed, including in rural areas of the U.S., which saw hosts earn more than $200 million in June — a more than 25 percent increase in earnings compared to the previous year. And the urge to get the hell out of the house and kick that cabin fever amid this pandemic has yet to subside. In fact, many are planning staycations at nearby Airbnbs, including — and especially — during this frigid winter.

Just picture it: You’re lounging on the couch, you have a hot cocoa in hand, and you’re covered head-to-toe in thermal blankets. The snow is slowly falling, as the fireplace roars. It’s truly picture-perfect — and many Airbnbs offer just this.

Whether you’re in the midst of planning your next winter vacation or you merely want to get your fix by clicking through some winter Airbnb porn, ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best Airbnbs boasting those can’t-miss winter views.

A Pine Paradise in Arizona

For $400 a night, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath, 3,495-square-foot lodge in Pine, AZ is truly a winter paradise. Located inside a private gate community, the estate is surrounded by pine trees and boasts Mogollan Ridge views.

A Magical Moment in Montana

Three words: oh, my, god. This $382/night treehouse retreat is only a one-bed, one-and-a-half-bath home in Columbia Falls, MT, but who cares about the lack of beds when you have a treehouse all to yourself. It’s so popular, it’s been featured on the DIY Network, HGTV, Time, and Outside magazine.

Sweeping Views in Sedona

Do you see that view? Now picture it draped in snow. Yep, Sedona during the winter months is a jaw-dropping scene, and you can get the best seat in the house when you book this $201/night cabin.

A Castle Cottage in New York

This Castle Cottage in Bolton, NY overlooks Lake George. And for just over $1,000 per night, you can rent the entire castle for yourself — and five other guests.

A Snow-Topped Chalet in Colorado

The priciest Airbnb on our list at nearly $1,500 a night, this snow-topped, modern chalet in Breckenridge, CO will make all your winter wonderland dreams come true. Welcoming 12 guests and offering five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, the chalet boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing incredible views of the surrounding alpines.

An A-Frame Haven in Big Bear

Who doesn’t love an A-frame? This three-bed, one-bath mid-century cabin, boasting panoramic views of both Bear Mountain and Snow Summit from its expansive deck, is affordable, too, at $224 a night.

Tucked Away at Zion National Park

Stargazers, this Airbnb is for you. An A-frame located on the border of Zion National Park and just 140 feet from the East Rim Trailhead, this Airbnb is completely off the grid and allows for incredible views of the dark night sky.

Dome Sweet Dome in Oregon

What better way to take in the views than through the triangular windows of a dome house? Bonus points if a snowman greets you upon arrival!

Keepin’ It Hot in Vermont

Stay warm in the hot tub and sauna located on the snow-covered deck of this sweet cottage in Vermont.

