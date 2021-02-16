Popular Frye Boots Are Up to 40% Off During Nordstrom’s Winter Sale & They’re Selling Fast

Nordstrom’s coveted Anniversary Sale may still be months away, but the retailer’s Winter sale is here to hold you over. It’s even better news if you missed out on all the unreal Presidents’ Day sales this weekend. There’s an abundance of things we’ve got our eyes on during this massive sale: UGG boots, Hunter boots, and baby gear, but the one thing you’ll regret not buying? Frye boots. They’re up to 40 percent off right now, so now’s the time to splurge a little on a luxury that’ll last a lifetime.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It’s no secret we love Frye boots, but we don’t love the high price tag. So, we’ve done some investigating and found them at less painful prices at Costco, Zappos, and Nordstrom Rack plenty of times, and now we can add Nordstrom into our deal-shopping rotation. A bunch of cult-favorite styles are currently on sale—from the tall Melissa boots to the Veronica short boot. And if you want to take your Frye obsession to the next level, they’ve got handbags marked down too.

Ahead, check out the must-have Frye boot styles you need to add to your cart ASAP. And don’t forget to check out all the other unbelievable deals on your favorite things at Nordstrom’s Winter sale.

Classic Tall Boot

Image: Frye.

The beloved Melissa riding boots are even part of this sale, so there’s no way you can pass these up.

Melissa Belted Knee-High Riding Boot $250.00 Buy now

Everyday Footwear

Image: Frye.

If you’re not into feeling constricted by a boot, this shorter boot option is a must. The lightly distressed finish adds a lived-in feel that adds a bit of edge to any look.

'Veronica' Short Boot $178.77 Buy now

Go-To Bootie

Image: Frye.

Booties never go out of style. This version gives a Western twist to a modern boot.

Carson Piping Bootie $180.00 Buy now

Before you go, check out our gallery below: