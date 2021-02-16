Like everyone else, I am obsessed with TikTok. The app has gained immense popularity with over 2 billion downloads in 2020 alone. The best part of TikTok has been finding tons of amazing BIPOC artists, creatives and small business owners who would likely go unnoticed if it weren’t for TikTok. So often, Black-owned businesses don’t receive adequate support or opportunities to put their businesses out there and find customers. With social media and apps like TikTok, there are more opportunities to discover these Black-owned small businesses that are creating amazing products. I am also obsessed with skincare, so I turned to TikTok to find Black-owned skincare brands and I was not disappointed.

Here are five Black-owned skincare brands I discovered (and fell in love with) on TikTok:

Be Transcendent

A few YouTubers and influencers are already turned on to this brand, but I ran across it in a TikTok review, showing some of the amazing plant-based products the brand offers.

Image: Be Transcendent.

Product to try: The Realignment Night Serum is a fan-favorite; it contains several powerful plant extracts like white willow bark to reveal a smooth and glowing complexion.

Realignment Night Serum $25 Buy now

Klur

This California-based brand has been featured in several magazines and already has a dedicated following, and I can see why. They promote clean and ethical skincare, with an emphasis on Black skin and biodiverse ingredients such as sea kelp and dandelion.

Image: Klur.

Product to Try: The Gentle Matter Daily Moisture Cleanser is a blend of natural antioxidants and organic botanicals and mild resurfacing agents that promise to “delicately lift impurities while maintaining optimal moisture levels.”

Gentle Matter Cleanser $40 Buy now

OrganixSoul

The owner of this organic, vegan, handmade skincare line is only 22-years old! This young boss babe has created a line of organic products that smell heavenly. I love the variety of all-natural ingredients used in the formulations; including Himalayan salt, charcoal and turmeric.

Image: OrganixSoul.

Product to Try: The Renew Face Steam is a mixture of dried herbs and flowers to help give your steaming session a boost, help unclog pores and reduce product build-up.

Facial Steam $7.50+ Buy now

Iyoba

Efiya Asabi, health coach and founder of Oakland-based natural beauty brand Iyoba, credits her grandmother and her garden for inspiring her to start concocting products in her kitchen. Iyoba delivers environmentally-conscious products with yummy ingredients such as Jojoba, avocado and tomato.

Image: Iyoba.

Product to Try: The Renew Face Elixir is a favorite because this nourishing oil blend includes premium oils such as olive squalene and sunflower. Get it when you can, it’s always sold out!

Face Elixir $24 Buy now

Hyper Skin

The driving force behind this results-driven skincare brand is something MANY women of color deal with: hyper-pigmentation. Founder Desiree Vedejo suffered from acne as a child and wanted to help women deal with the aftermath of dark marks. We love to see it.

Image: Hyper.

Product to Try: Hyper Skin’s signature product is their Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum. This serum is jam-packed with natural ingredients including “fruit enzymes, bearberry, turmeric, and kojic acid” combined with 15% Vitamin C and Vitamin E to help drastically reduce hyperpigmentation.

