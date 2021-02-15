Oprah’s Favorite Sorel Lace-Up Boot Is 40% Off at Nordstrom for President’s Day

We love celebrity recommendations. For example, if Meghan Markle has been spotted with Mother jeans, we’re almost instantly grabbing a pair for ourselves. And when it has the Oprah stamp of approval? Well, let’s just say if the mogul loves it we bet we’ll be fans as well. Some of her recommended products include the ultra-soft Spanx to her favorite Philosophy moisturizer. While we can’t always splurge on an Oprah budget, we are always on the lookout for when her favorite items are on sale. It seems it’s our lucky day because the winter boots Oprah swears by are a whopping 40 percent off at Nordstrom’s President’s day sale. The Sorel Lennox Lace-Up Boots would typically cost you $200 but right now you can grab a pair for $119.66. What a steal!

So, if you’ve only been wearing slippers for the greater part of this year, perhaps this is a sign that it’s time to put some comfy shoes in the mix to your usual look?

We’re still in the thick of winter with some places experiencing colder weather than others. It’s not easy to find practical footwear that can sustain snowfall and are actually comfy, but these winter boots will soon be a foolproof pair in your closet. And if you live by the snow, you’ll find the traction on these boots to be life-savers.

The Oprah-approved brand has been worn by other celebrities as well from Katie Holmes to Kate Middleton. The versatile boots are known for their genuine shearling lining that makes for an extra cozy wear. We love absolutely love how the shearling tongue adornment looks like it’s overflowing with fur.

These boots are easily able to be dressed up or down which means that all of your stylish winter outfits will be covered with these boots. Run, don’t walk, and buy these cute boot finds ASAP before they run out!

