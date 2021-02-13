Ina Garten’s Favorite Dutch Oven is 48% Off On Wayfair

For a lot of us, a Le Creuset is a luxury brand that doesn’t exactly always meet our budget. The gorgeous cookware is one of Ina Garten’s favorite brands and we don’t take the Barefoot Contessa recommendations lightly. Not only is Le Creuset Ina-approved but it will literally last you a lifetime. The high-end cookware’s most coveted item? Their Dutch oven. It’s a cult-favorite product in so many households that is just as stunning as it looks. If you’ve had your eye on the kitchen gadget, it’s time to get your wallet out. Wayfair is selling the Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven for a whopping 48 percent off, leaving the price tag at $154.95 — a sizeable difference from its retail price of $297.05. Yeah, we’re adding this to our carts immediately too.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Image: Wayfair

The Dutch oven is arguably Le Creuset’s most famous piece of cookware and it’s not hard to see why. The versatile item truly does it all. Dutch ovens are a helpful tool whenever you’re preparing meats, soups, stews, pasta, casseroles, desserts and so so much more. Basically, this will be your go-to for all meals.

Aside from selling durable pieces that we love, Le Creuset is also known for having a phenomenal range of hues. Currently, you can purchase a Dutch Oven in 13 different colors, from deep teal or to cerise. Your kitchen is sure to look Pinterest worthy with the cookware but we love that it’s just as useful for non-aesthetic purposes.

As expected, select colors of the Dutch Oven are already running out and it won’t be long before they’re completely sold out. So run, don’t walk, and buy your Dutch oven ASAP.

