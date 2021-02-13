Pendleton Blankets Aren’t Just for Humans — They Now Make Dog Collars Too

When we think about Pendleton also immediately their large, cozy, cult-favorite blankets come to mind. Frankly, we’re obsessed with them and the cold-weather season has made the cuddle-worthy blankets a must-have in so many homes. So when we found out that Pendleton also had products for our furry friends, we were more than intrigued. From adorable mini sweaters to cushioned dog beds to colorful dog collars, Pendelton has managed to do it all. Let’s just say if they’re anything like the blankets that we humans adore, we think our dogs will be mega fans too. And now you can find all these items for your pups for up to 30 percent off for a limited time at Chewy.

Pendleton is known for having a bit of a higher price tag when it comes to their popular products so we’re definitely going to be taking advantage of this sale. Being that the popular brand constantly serves us with quality items we totally think it is worth it. Pendelton dog collars retail for $47.99 but with the sale, you’ll be able to check out at a steal of $35. Below we’ve rounded up our favorite items for your doggos we think you (and they) will love. Trust us, if your dogs could talk, they’d be thanking you.

Pendleton Dog Sweater

This adorable acrylic knit sweater is the perfect way to keep your dogs feeling warm and looking so adorable.

Pendleton Glacier National Park Pillow Dog Bed w/Removable Cover

Give your dogs the cozy slumber they deserve with this plush dog bed. The removable cover zips right off making it a super simple machine washable clean.

Pendleton Acadia National Park Nylon Dog Collar

The adjustable collar is a must-have accessory for your four-legged friend. And this high-quality nylon collar is sure to hold up without looking worn.