Get Up to 70% Off On Wicker Sets, Colorful Rugs & More At Wayfair’s President’s Day Clearance Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We might still be in the thick of winter but spring (and summer) is coming sooner than we expect. Yep, sunnier days are quickly approaching, and since we’re spending most of our time at home it’s probably a good idea to spruce up our space for maximum comfort. Shopping for quality outdoor furniture that will last you for the years to come without looking worn is a daunting task. Which is why when push comes to shove we turn to our favorite trusty site for all things furniture, Wayfair. And if you’ve been looking for new outdoor furniture or an upgrade to your laundry room, you’re in luck because the retailer is having a major sale on its outdoor furniture for President’s Day and it’s just in time for all your springtime needs.

Get a head-start on the summer nights you’ll spend lounging outside and give your backyard or patio the love it deserves. Wayfair’s holiday sale has something that will complement all tastes. Don’t wait another minute because this savings event is only going on for a limited time and is ending soon. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite can’t-miss items we think you’ll love.

Andover Mills Petrone Combo Laundry Center — $59.99, originally $102.99

Courtesy of Andover Mills Andover Mills.

Does your laundry room need an upgrade? Ours too. This foldable, three-part laundry basket is perfect for separating your laundry without thought.

Andover Mills Petrone Combo Laundry Center $59.99, originally $102.99

Lark Manor Hogans Wicker/Rattan 4 – Person Seating Group with Cushions — $179.99, originally $399.99

Courtesy of Lark Manor Lark Manor.

This Lark Manor set is perfect for days when you just want to hang out outside with your loved ones. Plus, this style is a classic furniture staple that complements any space without being overwhelming.

Lark Manor Hogans Wicker/Rattan 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions $179.99, originally $399.99

Mercury Row Lafever 4 Drawer 28.75” W — $249.99, originally $455.00

Courtesy of Mercury Row Mercury Row.

This drawer set is perfect for any home aesthetic. Let’s just say, we’ll be upgrading our bedroom setup!

Mercury Row Lafever 4 Drawer 28.75'' W $249.99, originally $455.00

Sol 72 Outdoor Monterey Geometric Navy/Blue/Gold Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug — $22.99, originally $49.00

Courtesy of Sol 72 Outdoors Sol 72 Outdoors.

Soak up the sun with this gorgeous rug on your feet. This colorful rug makes any set-up easy to keep looking fresh and beautiful for the years to come.

Sol 72 Outdoor Monterey Geometric Navy/Blue/Gold Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug $22.99, originally $49.00

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: