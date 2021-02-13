Fire Pits, Couches, Adirondack Chairs & More Outdoor Furniture is 60% at Wayfair.com

We might still be in the thick of winter but spring (and summer) is coming sooner than we expect. Yep, sunnier days are quickly approaching, and since we’re spending most of our time at home it’s probably a good idea to spruce up our space for maximum comfort. Shopping for quality outdoor furniture that will last you for the years to come without looking worn is a daunting task. Which is why when push comes to shove we turn to our favorite trusty site for all things furniture, Wayfair. And if you’ve been looking for a new outdoor sectional or Adirondack chair, you’re in luck because the retailer is having a major sale on its outdoor furniture for President’s Day and it’s just in time for all your springtime needs.

Get a head-start on the summer nights you’ll spend lounging outside and give your backyard or patio the love it deserves. Wayfair’s holiday sale has something that will complement all tastes. Don’t wait another minute because this savings event is only going on for a limited time and is ending soon. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite can’t-miss items we think you’ll love.

Jackqueline Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table

Do your family nights need an upgrade? Ours too. This fire pit is perfect for bonfire nights and s’mores.

Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2)

This Adirondack chair duo is perfect for days when you just want to hang out outside with your loved ones. Plus, this style of chairs is a classic furniture staple that complements any space without being overwhelming.

Don 3 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

This couch is perfect for all your WFH needs and when you want to a change of scenery from your usual desk. Let’s just say, we’ll be putting the coffee table to good use!

Lyall Loveseat with Cushion

Soak up the sun with this gorgeous loveseat. The machine-washable cushions make it easy to keep looking fresh for the years to come.

