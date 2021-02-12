The Best Items to Shop at Nordstrom President’s Day Sale This Weekend

How are you spending the President’s Day holiday weekend? If it’s shopping, then you might want to sit down for this news: Nordstrom is currently having a massive sale — we’re talking up to 70 percent off — on its most popular brands, from UGG and Hunter to Sorel.

Happening now through Feb. 21, Nordstrom’s Winter Sale has it all: snow and waterproof boots, Alo leggings dupes, comfy sweaters, sandals, kitchenware, and so much more. In search of a pair of new UGGs? Nordstrom has a variety on sale, from fluffy slippers and shearling booties to waterproof boots and wedge boots.

Or, maybe you’re in the market for some quality leggings; Nordstrom’s sale has that, too, in the form of Alo legging dupes a la Zella’s high-waist leggings available on sale in an assortment of prints and hues.

Ahead, we’ve gathered our go-to picks from Nordstrom’s President’s Day sale; but, we highly encourage you check out their website and scroll through their seemingly endless list of deals. Whatever you decide to do, hurry! Because many of their items on sale are going quick.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

UGG Boots

Originally $160, these Kesey waterproof boots are now 37 percent off.

UGG Kesey Waterproof Boot $99.98 Buy now

Sorel Boots

Now 40 percent off, these Sorel boots boast a genuine shearling trim and will definitely keep your feet warm this winter.

Sorel Lennox Lace-Up Boot with Shearling $119.96 Buy now

Zella Leggings

You can never have too many leggings, and these from Zella feature a bright print, perfect for the upcoming spring months.

Zella Spray Dye High Waist Leggings $47.40 Buy now

Kids’ Kitchenware Set

How cute is this sprinkles mini tool set for the kiddos? And it’s currently marked down 40 percent.

GIR Kids' 5-Piece Mini Tools Set $23.96 Buy now

Hunter Rain Boots

You can’t go wrong with Hunter’s waterproof rain boots — and Nordstrom currently has a few on sale, including these tall boots and their short rain boot.

Hunter Tour Waterproof Rain Boot $90 Buy now

Plush Slippers

Could these slippers look more comfortable?

BP. Sophie Criss Cross Plush Bedroom Slipper $17.90 Buy now

Chic PJs

Save nearly $20 on this chic pajama set.

Nordstrom Moonlight Short PJs $29.40 Buy now

Steve Madden Boots

They’re rugged, they’re cool, and they’re nearly $60 off.

Steve Madden Explorer Chelsea Boot $89.96 Buy now

