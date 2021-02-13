Lodge, Le Creuset & More of Ina Garten’s Favorite Brands Are on Sale on Amazon This President’s Day Weekend

One tip we’ve heard time and time again from cooking pros like Ina Garten is that having the right utensils in your kitchen makes a world of a difference when you’re cooking. TBH we trust Ina with our lives so even if she were the only one to relay this message — we’d probably believe her, but there are plenty of other chefs that agree. It’s not always easy (or affordable) to upgrade your cookware though it sure is necessary sooner or later. Well, if you’ve always wanted to cook like Ina — now is your chance. Amazon has a major sale on brands like Lodge and Le Creuset this President’s weekend and it’s a dream come true for cooking novices and experts everywhere.

Whether you simply are in need of a new sheet pan or you want to give your cookware set a total makeover, you can snag discounted items from the most popular brands. Hey, in 2021 we’re all about treating ourselves and that can mean something as simple as indulging in the joy of a new cast-iron skillet. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite finds below and we recommend buying them ASAP before the highly sought after kitchen tools sell out.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle, 10.25″

If there’s a brand that excels in cast-iron skillets, it’s Lodge. This pan is sure to be your go-to whenever you sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, or fry!

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt

We (and Ina) love this Dutch Oven from Le Creuset and it’s not hard to see why. It can do pretty much everything from roasting to baking, so what’s not to like?!

All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware Set, Pots and Pans, 5-Ply Stainless Steel, Professional Grade

This incredible All-Clad cookware set features a 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans, 1.5-quart and 3-quart sauce pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, and an 8-quart stockpot. Go big or go home, right?

New Star Foodservice 36862 Commercial-Grade 18-Gauge Aluminum Sheet Pan/Bun Pan

This sheet pan is great for everyday use and is a basic essential you need in your kitchen.

KitchenAid KSM155GBCA 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series with Glass Bowl – Candy Apple Red

This mixing bowl has 10 speeds for you to tailor to your needs. Not only does it look amazing but it works like a charm too!