Extra, extra! Long weekends are made for shopping, and we’ve got the scoop on HSN’s 72-Hour Private Beauty Sale, which is exclusive to SheKnows readers. ICYMI: This long weekend includes a double-holiday situation with Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day back to back. Translation: Time to score some unreal deals, and you’ll want to start with HSN’s beauty sale, which includes up to 50 percent off a bunch of cult-favorite finds. No, you’re not dreaming!

Whether you’re single or have a S.O., there’s a good chance you’re not getting what you really want for Valentine’s Day, so this exclusive sale is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to must-have skincare, makeup, and perfume you’ve been eyeing. Sorry chocolate and flowers, our true love language is actually beauty products. HSN’s beauty event includes all your favorites like Benefit, MAC, Beauty Blender, Beekman 1802, and BeautyBio, so get that credit card fired up! HSN already offers these products at already reduced prices, so you’re getting an even better deal.

Ahead, check out our favorite picks from HSN’s Private 72-hour beauty sale just for SheKnows readers, which is going on now through Sunday. This is the only place you can access these deals, so it’s a sign from the universe that you deserve to stock up your medicine cabinet and makeup bag with some new beauty must-haves.

Spa Treat—$20 Off

Image: Beekman.

Make your bathroom feel like a spa with this all-in-one Beekman 1802 set, which includes vitamin-rich goat milk products that’ll moisturize your hands and body in a flash. It includes a hand soap, hand cream, body cream, and bar soap so you’ve got all your bases covered.

Beekman 1802 Sweet Grass Goat Milk 4-piece Set $39.95

Beauty Blender Saver—$12 Off

Image: BeautyBlender.

No makeup bag is complete without a Beauty Blender. This Valentine’s Day-themed kit includes two sponges that’ll get you that airbrushed finish, and it comes with blendercleanser so you can keep them looking new and clean.

Beauty Blender Love 2 Blend Set $28.00

Designer Fragrance Set—$31 Off

Image: HSN.

Valentine’s Day is the one time of the year where we splurge on a bougie perfume, but thanks to this HSN sale, you don’t even have to pay full price. This luxe 4-piece roller ball set lets you sample all the most popular designer fragrances including Gucci Memoire and Versace Bright Crystal.

Rollerball 4-Piece Set - Burberry, Gucci, Versace, Miu Miu $72.80

Classic Lipstick Duo—$11.70 Off

Image: MAC.

You can never go wrong with an iconic MAC red lip. This cream lipstick duo is lightweight, easy to glide on, and is buildable so you can customize the shade intensity. It’ll take you from work Zoom to happy hour Zoom in seconds.

MAC Iconic Cream Lipstick Set $27.30

Holy Grail Brow Pencil—$12.18

Image: Benefit.

This cult-favorite brow pencil is never this cheap, so we recommend stocking up on these for the year. This set also happens to be an HSN exclusive, so you’ve got even more reason to add it to your cart ASAP. It’s available in four shades, it’s smudge proof, water-resistant, and ultra blendable so everyone will think your brows naturally look that good.

Exclusive! Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Duo $28.42

Brightening Skincare Essential

Image: Korres.

Your shopping extravaganza wouldn’t be complete without snagging some new miracle-working skincare picks. Korres is the brand of the moment, and this silky, weightless sleeping facial is a must try. Vitamin C helps retexturize lackluster skin overnight. It’s basically magic!

Korres Wild Rose Jumbo Vitamin C Brightening Sleeping Facial $38.50

