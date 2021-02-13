The Most Magical (& Safest) Winter Getaways Around the U.S.—No Matter Your Vacation Style

Chances are you’ve spent a good part of your spare time checking out all the unique getaways on Airbnb just for fun—it’s basically a hobby of mine. But these days, vacation rentals are the safest alternative to hotels and crowded condo stays. So, it’s time to finally treat yourself and your family to the the fairytale Airbnb retreat that you’ve been dreaming about for years.

We’re in the thick of winter, which means unless you’re lucky enough to live somewhere you can venture outside in flip-flops right now—you’re likely itching to enjoy some new scenery. A tropical vacation in is always a sure way to get the Vitamin D you’re lacking—and if you can’t get enough of the cold but want to explore, you can’t go wrong with a cozy cabin.

Want to chill out in a Hawaiian treehouse? Yep, there’s an Airbnb listing for that. A colorful Southwestern adobe in Texas? Check. Or maybe a farm in upstate New York is more your thing. Airbnb’s got you covered too.

Ahead, check out the best winter vacation getaways on Airbnb to help you safely retreat to somewhere other than your living room.

Hawaiian Escape

If you’ve got a tropical Hawaiian vacation on the brain, look no further than this zen rainforest escape, which is elevated 15 feet above the ground. Located 8 miles from the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, this off-the-beaten-path sanctuary is a must for people who want to hike, enjoy the beaches, or just enjoy nature. Surrounded by all the lush greenery you could ever want, it makes you feel like you’re the only person in the world.

Peaceful Rainforest Treehouse Retreat $110/Night Buy now

Cozy & Coastal

If you’re in the mood for a laid-back California vacation, this 3-bedroom renovated 1950s Malibu bungalow is just what you need for some R&R. You can enjoy the scenic ocean view from multiple decks—or it’s just a few steps away if you want to get your toes in the sand. Your pup can stay for a $150 fee.

WAVERLY’S OVER THE WATER White ~~~Bungalow $388/Night Buy now

Colorado Cabin

Get off the grid and relax under the stars in this tiny and simple cabin, located in Walden, Colorado. The adventure-seeking crowd will geek out over this remote stay, which has access to private hiking and biking trails. This stay isn’t for the faint of heart, though: It doesn’t have running water, but it does come with well water. With that said, it’s the ultimate way to unplug and be one with nature.

Moose Haven Cabin @ 22 West $99/Night Buy now

Miami Casita

This ultra-affordable casita is centrally located to all the Miami action, but far enough removed so you get peace and quiet. Small and simple, this cottage, aptly named Frida’s casita, is for those who want a warm getaway without over-the-top extras.

Frida’s casita azul in Sunny Miami $55/Night Buy now

Charming Farm in Upstate New York

Located on a 12-acre farm, this newly renovated Catskills retreat is a sure way to remove yourself from crowds. You can pet sheep, goats, alpacas, and chickens—so it’s perfect for animal lovers or for families with kids. You’ll also have access to a 6-mile hiking trail, fire pit, a hot double outdoor shower, and there’s even a recording studio.

Cozy Catskills Lakefront Cottage $105/Night Buy now

Charming Marfa Casita

This 90-year-old adobe is a popular Airbnb rental—so if there’s an opening, hop on it. Casa de Conejito boasts fun Southwestern touches throughout—and includes a record player to boot. You can easily walk into town to grab dinner and drinks, but it’s got a fully stocked kitchen if you don’t want to head out.

Casa de Conejito $165/Night Buy now

