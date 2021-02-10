This Cult-Favorite French Sunscreen Is On Sale at Costco Right Now

If there’s one tip that any dermatologist or makeup artist will give you for better skin, it’s this: wear sunscreen every day. Yes, even if it’s winter and cloudy outside, and yes, even if you’re spending the whole day inside. That’s because even a little bit of indirect sun exposure from a window or from the sun peeping through the clouds can damage your skin. But wearing a thick, greasy sunscreen all day feels gross. That’s why so many people swear by this cult-favorite sunscreen from La Roche-Posay, which is now on sale at Costco.

La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios SPF 60 sunscreen is being sold at Costco in a pack that includes a 5 oz bottle of Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60 and a 1.7 oz bottle of Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 60. Both go on light and smooth, while still offering full spectrum sun protection.

The Melt-In Sunscreen Milk contains antioxidants to help protect your skin against free radicals from UV rays. It has a velvet finish, is non-greasy, and is absorbed quickly, so you don’t have to sit around forever waiting for it to dry so you can put on your makeup or get on with your day.

Their Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen is ideal for people who have acne or who are blemish-prone. It’s designed to actually absorb oil even on hot and humid days, to prevent clogged pores and breakouts.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, both the Melt-In Sunscreen Milk and the Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen are available on Amazon and Ulta as well.

It may not seem like it, but spring is just around the corner. That means you should start making sunscreen a part of your morning skin care routine now, before it gets really sunny, and La Roche-Posay Anthelios might be the product that finally gets you to wear sunscreen every day.

