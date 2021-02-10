Hurry! Grab These Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon Before It’s Too Late

Per usual, the holidays snuck up on us. PSA: Valentine’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re a procrastinator, panic shopping is likely in your future. While you will probably never change your last-minute shopping habits, you can eliminate the stress that comes along with waiting by grabbing some last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon. After all, shopping shouldn’t give you a headache.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

TBH, it’s kind of scary how quickly items from Amazon show up on our doorstep, but we’re not mad about it when we’re in dire need of something. AKA, when you need a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner or your galentine and you don’t have time (or don’t feel like) to run to the store. Thanks to Amazon, you can get some seriously creative gifts delivered in the nick of time in just a few clicks. Whether you’re shopping for the hot cocoa bomb-obsessed person in your life, the chef, or the homebody, Amazon is full of foolproof, last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts everyone you love will adore.

Below, add these sure-to-please Valentine’s Day gifts from Amazon to your cart right now, so they’ll arrive on your doorstep in time (make sure to enter your zipcode as delivery dates vary). No one will ever know you almost forgot to get them something this year. And if you’re cutting things down to the wire, have peace of mind by gifting them one of these online classes or e-gift cards you can send immediately.

And if you’re not signed up for Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free trial.

Gourmet Hot Cocoa Bomb

Image: Amazon.

Hot cocoa bombs have taken over the world, so it’s the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift on Amazon right now. This delicious vanilla latte version is perfect for the coffee lover in your life.

HOT Chocolate Bombs (Vanilla Latte, 1 Count) $13.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Oprah-Approved Gift

When in doubt, go for an Oprah-approved gift. TRUFF sauces were on of her favorite things last year, so it’s sure to impress the hot sauce-aficionado in your life. Not only do these condiments taste amazing, but they also look great displayed on the kitchen counter.

TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Spa Treat

Image: L’Occitane.

The pampered person will appreciate this trio of luxurious L’Occitane hand creams. It’s the next best thing to the spa.

L'Occitane Hand Cream Trio Gift Set Enriched with Shea Butter for Dry Hands $29 on Amazon.com Buy now

Next-Level Cozy

Image: Dearfoams.

The person who’s always cold will always happily accept a new pair of slippers to keep them nice and toasty—they’ll never want to take these off. These shearling Dearfoams slides come in five shades, so you can pick their favorite color—or just go with a classic neutral.

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Water Resistent Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper $39+ on Amazon.com Buy now

Image: Le Creuset.

If you really want to show how much you love someone this year, a heart-shaped Le Creuset Dutch oven is a guaranteed way to do that. Whether they’re a chef or not, it’s sure to capture their heart and make spending time in the kitchen a lot sweeter.