Hurry! Frye Boots Are Up to 46% Off At This Secret Sale & They’re Going to Go Fast

Scouring the internet for Frye boots on sale is one of our specialties. Paying full price? No thank you. We’ve spotted them at Costco and Nordstrom Rack multiple times—and now we’ve uncovered the celeb-favorite footwear at a brand new etailer. Lo and behold: Zappos is filled with Frye boots up to 46 percent off. Buckle up (er, zipper up?), you’re about to go on a boot shopping spree!

When it comes to boots, quality is key. What’s the point in buying a pair that’ll hurt your feet and only last a season (or a few wears?). Frye boots will run you a couple hundred bucks, but with a sale (or a pair of these Frye boot lookalikes) you can get a pair for around $150, which is a completely fair price if they’re going to stick with you for years to come.

Ahead, check out the can’t-miss deals on Frye boots at Zappos—they’re bound to sell out, so make sure to get them while you can. And if you’re wanting to shop for even more affordable pairs, a bunch of Frye and Co. shoes (Frye’s more wallet-friendly line) are also on sale at Zappos for even less!

Neutral Bootie–46% Off

These boots were made for wearing with everything. They’re a little western with a touch of modern, so you can get away with wearing them daily.

Frye Essa Bootie $160.12 Buy now

Classic Tall Boot—20% Off

Even the most popular Melissa Tall Boot is on sale for 20 percent off. This style comes in three stunning neutral shades that’ll go with everything in your closet. They’ll pay for themselves in no time and are made to last.

Frye Melissa Button 2 $199.00 Buy now

The In-Between Shoe—40% Off

Let us introduce you to the shootie.” Equal parts shoes and bootie, this must-have piece of footwear is perfect for transitional weather or if booties aren’t your thing.

Frye Ray Huarache Shootie $155.14 Buy now

