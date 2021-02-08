This TikTok-Famous Couch Is Selling Out Everywhere But These Dupes Are Almost Identical

Shopping for a great couch is honestly one of the most taxing things we’ve tried to do during quarantine. You can only read so many best-of lists looking for the perfect sectional or sleeper sofa before your brain starts to feel like it’s melting. We think videos and reviews from real people, friends, and families are the best ways to scout out an investment like a new couch, and thanks to seeing it in tons of videos on TikTok, we’re now obsessed with getting our hands on a Caruso sleeper sofa sectional. It’s roomy, comfy, has storage, and pulls out into a sleeper, but it’s already sold out almost everywhere. Thankfully, there are some pretty convincing look-alikes out there that are just as comfy, convenient, and affordable.

Caruso 3 Pc. Fabric Sleeper Sectional

The original couch that has everyone on TikTok in a tizzy is the Caruso 3 piece Fabric Sleeper Sectional. It’s a light gray sofa with a chaise lounge, and it pulls out into a sleeper sofa, which is ideal for guests (or for when you want to be extra cozy while bingeing your favorite TV shows). It’s sold out almost everywhere, but you can still get your hands on one of the OG TikTok sofas if you’re lucky.

Caruso 3 Pc. Fabric Sleeper Sectional $1799 Buy now

However, we’ve found a lot of dupes that we might like even more.

Adrina Sleeper Sectional

First up, there’s the Adrina Left Hand Facing Sleeper Sectional at Wayfair. It has a unique, modern shape, but still looks super cozy. It’s got a comfy chaise-style seat on one side, perfect for casual lounging, and it folds out into a roomy queen-size sleeper.

Adrina Left Hand Facing Sleeper Sectional $1849.99 Buy now

Abdul-Rahman Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise

Your guests will feel like royalty when sleeping or relaxing on this reversible sleeper sectional, which comes with built-in cup holders for their beverages and storage pocket pouches to keep their belongings tidy and close at hand. It comes in gray or black.

Abdul-Rahman Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise $1169.99 Buy now

Menomonie Faux Leather Sleeper Sectional

If you prefer a sleeker look, try a sleeper sofa sectional that comes in white or black faux leather, like this Menomonie sleeper sectional from Latitude Run, which also pulls out to a queen size bed.

Menomonie Faux Leather Right Hand Facing Sleeper Sectional with Ottoman $1229.99 Buy now

Efim Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise

If you have a smaller space, it can be hard to find a sleeper sectional that will fit in your home, but this reversible sleeper sofa and chaise will do the trick. It’s smaller than the original Caruso sofa, but has a similar look. It pulls out into a full size sleeper, so you can have a cozy place for guests to sleep even if your space is limited. This option is super-affordable, too.

Efim Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise $629.99 Buy now

Truesdale Sleeper Sectional with Ottoman

Here’s a roomy sleeper sectional option from Brayden Studios. It has a similar pull-out sleeper option as the original Caruso sofa everyone seems to love, but comes in gray microfiber and has adjustable headrests for extra comfort.

Truesdale Sleeper Sectional with Ottoman $1599.99 Buy now

