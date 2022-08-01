The Best (& Most Affordable) Alternatives to the TikTok-Famous Caruso Couch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for a great couch is honestly one of the most taxing things we’ve tried to do during quarantine. You can only read so many best-of lists looking for the perfect sectional or sleeper sofa before your brain starts to feel like it’s melting. We think videos and reviews from real people, friends, and families are the best ways to scout out an investment like a new couch, and thanks to seeing it in tons of videos on TikTok, we’re now obsessed with getting our hands on a Caruso sleeper sofa sectional. It’s roomy, comfy, has storage, and pulls out into a sleeper, but it’s already sold out almost everywhere. Thankfully, there are some pretty convincing lookalikes, particularly on Wayfair and Amazon.

The original couch that has everyone on TikTok in a tizzy is the Caruso 3 piece Fabric Sleeper Sectional. It’s a light gray sofa with a chaise lounge, and it pulls out into a sleeper sofa, which is ideal for guests (or for when you want to be extra cozy while bingeing your favorite TV shows). It’s sold out almost everywhere, but you can still get your hands on one of the OG TikTok sofas if you’re lucky.

However, we might love the alternatives even more. This sale only lasts for a few days, so you’ll have to shop Wayfair’s massive Black Friday-worthy sale and take advantage of these prices to score a TikTok-approved couch for a steal. Check out our favorite couch picks on sale below!

Try this modern, studded sofa and chaise if you prefer a sleeker but super cozy look. This piece features one loveseat, two ottomans, and a corner chair, all removable for better cleaning!

Latitude Run Ashia 3 Piece Living Room Set — $1,259.99

Your guests will feel like royalty when sleeping or relaxing on this stunning and functional living room set, which comes with a sofa, super-soft toss pillows, and a cozy ottoman. If this isn’t your favorite color, they come in various colors like beige, gray, yellow, pink, and combinations of the set colors.

HONBAY Modular Sectional Sofa U-Shaped Sectional Couch with Ottomans — $1,459.99

This ultra-mod sofa is the way to go if you want something less bulky. The sleek and classic design is on trend, while the cushiony seats give you plenty of room for a movie marathon.

DAZONE Modular Sectional Sofa Assemble 6-Piece Modular Sectional Sofas Bundle — $979.99

Both dark and contemporary, this easy-to-assemble sectional is a must-have for any home that loves simple pieces (and cozy movie nights!)

