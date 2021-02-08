Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Pants Now Come In A New Must-Have Color Every Wardrobe Needs

If Spanx isn’t yet taking over your closet, then it’s about to. We just spotted Oprah’s favorite Spanx pants and Jennifer Garner’s go-to Bra-llelujah! bra on sale, and now there’s even better Spanx-Oprah news to share (we didn’t think that was possible). Drum roll please…Now, you can shop the cult-favorite pair of ultra-comfy pants in another color for the first time ever! Spanx’s popular Perfect Pant now comes in a gorgeous Navy color to mix up your WFH-legging situation.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Spanx.

The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket $110.00 Buy now

You can grab a pair of these super comfy navy pants in the ankle, skinny, and slim straight styles so you can get the fit that works best for you. All the features you love about the Perfect Black Pant remain the same in this newly released color: smoothing ponte fabric and easy pull-on design—no fussy buttons or zippers to deal with. These pants are truly the best wardrobe invention because they feel like leggings but look as sharp as a pair of real pants (remember those?).

While these aren’t part of the sale going on now (you can score the cropped black pair for just $77), there’s a chance they could sell out, so don’t wait to add these to your cart. You’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth in a short time of wearing them. If you want to score more Spanx on sale (who are we kidding, that’s not even a question!), Nordstrom also has these fun Spanx workout leggings for up to 50 percent off.

The OG Perfect Black Pant will always be near and dear to our heart, but it never hurts to have a backup pair when the other one is dirty, right? So, Spanx, can we please have more colors in these Oprah-approved pants?

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: