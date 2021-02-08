Valentine’s Day is this week and if you haven’t yet found the perfect gift for your special someone (or still need to pass along a hint!), you’re definitely not alone. Hey, we get it! Luckily, there’s a place you can get an amazing selection of gifts that are guaranteed to be delivered by the holiday. (And no, it’s not what you think!) Meet QVC — your Valentine’s Day gift destination. But there is one little catch: In order for you to get your gifts by Valentine’s Day without extra charge, you need to order by Feb. 8 at 11:59 EST.

From slippers to lip balm to a gold initial pendant, there’s an awesome gift for everyone to enjoy. Take a peek at our favorite picks below and make sure you order ASAP before they sell out! So consider yourself off the hook for your last-minute shopping — and get ready to celebrate the day without a hitch (thanks QVC!).

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dearfoams Plush Scuff Slippers – Bailey

We’ve all been living in our fluffy slippers during lockdown and these adorable pink slip-ons look cozy enough to lounge in all day. We love this cheery multi-hued pink version, but they’re available in three other colors, too.

Buy Now $19.50 Buy now

Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip BalmDuo

One of the most unfortunate things about the cold-weather season? Chapped lips, of course! This lip balm duo is a life-saver and a gift anyone will appreciate. Plus, that moisturizing heart-shaped core is just too cute.

Buy Now $38.00 Buy now

14K Yellow Gold Personalized Initial Pendant with Chain

Nothing says “I love you” like jewelry! Grab a personalized necklace for your Valentine with their initial (or if you want to take your relationship to the “neck” level, yours!).

Buy Now $99.96 Buy now

Soon Skincare Peony Foot Mask

We all need a reminder to set aside time for some self-care every once in a while, and these nourishing foot masks are a great gift to show your loved ones you care.

Buy Now $45.00 Buy now

