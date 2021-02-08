Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts That Will Arrive in Time for All of You Last-Minute Shoppers

Daisy Maldonado
QVC Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is this week and if you haven’t yet found the perfect gift for your special someone (or still need to pass along a hint!), you’re definitely not alone. Hey, we get it! Luckily, there’s a place you can get an amazing selection of gifts that are guaranteed to be delivered by the holiday. (And no, it’s not what you think!) Meet QVC — your Valentine’s Day gift destination. But there is one little catch: In order for you to get your gifts by Valentine’s Day without extra charge, you need to order by Feb. 8 at 11:59 EST.

From slippers to lip balm to a gold initial pendant, there’s an awesome gift for everyone to enjoy. Take a peek at our favorite picks below and make sure you order ASAP before they sell out! So consider yourself off the hook for your last-minute shopping — and get ready to celebrate the day without a hitch (thanks QVC!).

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Dearfoams Plush Scuff Slippers – Bailey

We’ve all been living in our fluffy slippers during lockdown and these adorable pink slip-ons look cozy enough to lounge in all day. We love this cheery multi-hued pink version, but they’re available in three other colors, too.

Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip BalmDuo

One of the most unfortunate things about the cold-weather season? Chapped lips, of course! This lip balm duo is a life-saver and a gift anyone will appreciate. Plus, that moisturizing heart-shaped core is just too cute.

14K Yellow Gold Personalized Initial Pendant with Chain

Nothing says “I love you” like jewelry! Grab a personalized necklace for your Valentine with their initial (or if you want to take your relationship to the “neck” level, yours!).

Soon Skincare Peony Foot Mask

We all need a reminder to set aside time for some self-care every once in a while, and these nourishing foot masks are a great gift to show your loved ones you care.

