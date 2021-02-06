We’re still in the thick of cold weather season (a.k.a boot season), which means that we’re taking a hard look at our current practical footwear options. While we’ve certainly been spending a lot of time fluffy slippers over the past year, actual outdoor shoes and boots haven’t completely been relegated to the back of the closet — and there’s nothing like a fantastic deal to make us add to our collection, even if we’re not wearing stylish footwear as frequently as we used to these days. When we see Frye boots on sale, we pay attention. The brand is known for its stylish, well-made (and yes, pricey) boots, but right now you can find select styles of Frye Boots at Nordstrom Rack for up to 60 percent off. No, this is not a drill!

Frye Boots are an investment and are bound to be a favorite in your wardrobe that will last you years to come when taken care of properly. And now with this amazing deal, you’ll be able to justify your new shoes even more. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up our favorite Frye boot styles at Nordstrom Rack… Take a peek!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Melissa Button Inside Zip Leather Boot

You can never go wrong with a pair of sleek, tall black boots. Frye’s “Melissa” style gives off serious equestrienne vibes, and we’re not mad about that.

Natalie Engineer Boot

Frye’s classic moto boot never goes out of style — and at 51 percent off, this deal is too good to miss.

Parker Short Bootie

These adorable booties are so trendy and can easily be dressed up or down. All it takes is a midi skirt to elevate your look effortlessly.

Jacy Mule

These slip-on mules are perfect for warmer days, and add a chic touch to any outfit.

Emma Wedge Ankle Boot

For busier days, these wedge ankle boots give you more support than your average heeled boots and will have you looking stylish all day.

