Run, Don’t Walk: Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Pants & Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Bra Are 30% Off Today

It’s not everyday Oprah’s favorite Spanx pants, Jennifer Garner’s go-to bra, and the cult-favorite faux-leather leggings are on sale at the same exact time. Phew, that was a lot to throw out at once. But today is that day, so it’s time to treat yourself (reminder: Valentine’s Day is around the corner!) to these wardrobe must-haves vetted by the most trust-worthy A-listers when it comes to comfy and cute fashion finds.

We’ve been anxiously awaiting all the tempting Presidents’ Day sales heading our way soon, but it turns out we don’t even have to wait until the long weekend to score major deals on the items on our wish list. ICYMI, Oprah rated Spanx’s Perfect Black Pant as one of her favorite things a couple years ago, and they’ve been one of our most loved pairs of legging-pant hybrids since. These aptly named bottoms are just what we need while WFH, but look polished enough to wear to work—whenever that happens again.

And that’s not all the good shopping news of the day. On top of that, the Bra-llelujah! wireless bra loved by Jennifer Garner and Chrissy Tegien is also on sale, so it’s basically a sign from the universe that you deserve to treat yourself this weekend. Nope, the deals don’t end there. Make sure to add the newest version of the beloved faux-leather leggings to your cart—everyone needs them in their everyday wardrobe.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going on for—and whether these items will be on sale for Presidents’ Day–so err on the side of caution and snag these now so you don’t regret not buying them.

Get the weekend started off right by shopping these must-haves from the Spanx sale below.

The Oprah-Approved Pant

Image: Spanx.

Only the crop fit and slim tuxedo pant are on sale, but if you’re not into those, you can check out all the Perfect Pant styles here.

The Perfect Black Pant, Cropped Flare $76.99 Buy now

Twist On an Old Favorite

Image: Spanx.

These edgy leggings just might be better than the OG pair. These versatile bottoms have a quilted texture that gives them a little something more than the solid faux-leather leggings.

Faux Leather Quilted Leggings $76.99 Buy now

The Celebrity-Favorite Wonder Bra

Image: Spanx.

And if you’re maxed out on leggings, you’ll want to do yourself a favor and check out the rest of Spanx’s sale section, which includes all the discounted bras you could ever dream of. The best find is undoubtedly the silky smooth Bra-llelujah! wireless bra, which Jennifer Garner and Chrissy Teigen swear by. This fan-favorite lingerie staple is so comfy, you’ll forget to take your bra off at the end of the day.

Bra-llelujah!® Wireless $47.99 Buy now

