This Secret UGG Sale Has Boots Up to 75% Off

UGG boots are famous (at least in our eyes) for the three C’s: comfort, coziness, and being so cute. The brand has reached cult status and has been a go-to boot option in our wardrobe for years. From Hailey Bieber to Kelly Rowland, UGGs are loved by famous and non-famous feet alike. What’s not so loved? The cost of the popular boots. If you’ve had your eye on a pair of but have been side-eyeing that price tag, you’re in luck because Zulily is having a major sale on select UGG products. And when we say major, we’re talking up to 75 percent off the brand’s products.

Not everyone is willing (nor able) to fork over $100+ for a pair of new boots, but this sale makes the dream of owning a new pair of UGGs that much more possible. While UGG is more widely recognized for its cozy boots, we also love their rain boots and cozy slippers, too. Winter isn’t going anywhere soon, in fact, according to Punxsutawney Phil we’re actually in for six more weeks of winter. We’ve rounded up our favorite picks from the mega sale we’re loving (and we think you will too!). Check out our picks below.

Black Classic Mini Fluff Suede Boot

This mini suede boot is perfect for when you want a different option than your traditional chestnut UGG boot.

Chestnut Mini Fluff Boot

These chestnut mini booties are classics and a versatile piece in your wardrobe that go with basically any outfit. Not to mention, that sheepskin lining is one of the many reasons UGG boots are so sought after.

Gray Fluff III Flip-Flop

These fluffy sandals are perfect for lounging around the house while still keeping your feet toasty and warm.

