When we think about game-changing cleaning appliances, Dyson vacuums are always at the top of our list. The brand has become a cult-favorite for many with the vacuums being both easy and efficient to use. Yep, they’re not like other average vacuums, they’re sleeker and their innovative design makes cleaning those hard-to-reach spaces so much more simple. If you’ve had your eyes on a Dyson vacuum for a while (haven’t we all?!) but the high price tag makes it just a tad less desirable — we have news for you that will give you the best of both worlds. Currently, you can shop refurbished Dyson vacuum models at Nordstrom Rack for up to 55 percent off. No, you’re not dreaming!

These refurbished vacuums will not only save you tons of money but this popular option has a breadth of features that are sure to make your daily chores so much quicker. We all know how hard it’s been to stay on top of everything we’re juggling during the pandemic, and this high-quality vacuum will be able to relieve you of some of that stress. We’ve gathered our favorite picks from the sale we think should make it into your checkout cart ASAP. Happy spring cleaning!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ball Multifloor 2 – Refurbished

The suction on this vacuum is one of the many praiseworthy aspects of it. You’ll be able to clean carpet, wood floors, vinyl and tiles with extreme ease.

UP13 Ball Multifloor Upright Vacuum – Refurbished

The bristles on this vaccuum are a lifesaver when it comes to carpeted homes that require a deeper cleaning.

Cyclone V10 Motorhead – Refurbished

Cord-free, lightweight, stunning. Trail around your home vacuuming your couch cushions and walls in minutes.

