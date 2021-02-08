7 Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brands to Shop for Valentine’s Day (& Every Day)

Shopping for lingerie can be a challenge, and not just because we can never decide between classic black to match the rest of our wardrobe, or something colorful and racy that’s a little more exciting than what we normally wear. No, it’s challenging because a lot of the most popular brands only come in limited sizes. If you’re plus-sized, searching for the one item in your size on a clothing website only to discover it’s a beige bra that looks more like a medical device than lingerie can be discouraging to say the least. Thankfully, these days there are a lot of brands that have branched out, bringing you sexy styles of lingerie in a wide range of sizes, from little lacy numbers straight out of Fifty Shades of Gray to modern, comfy styles that will still make you feel like your hottest self.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your Valentine, these are some of our favorite size-inclusive lingerie brands.

Cacique by Lane Bryant

Cacique is Lane Bryant’s lingerie brand, and it caters to plus-sized folks. Their bras offer femme fashion and lots of support in band sizes from 34-50 and cup sizes B-K, and their underwear, lingerie, and loungewear come in sizes 12-28. This Spot Mesh & Lace Babydoll comes in sizes 14-28.

Sydney

Sydney has a fashion-forward collection of plus-size lingerie from different brands, with items available in more than 50 sizes. They also offer free returns, so you can find the perfect fit. This lace bralette comes from Gabi Fresh.

Lovehoney

Lovehoney carries lingerie styles in both standard and plus sizes. Some of their items (including this black lace and mesh chemise) go up to a dress size 32-34, and they’re legitimately sexy, too.

Bare Necessities

Bare Necessities carries more than 80 lingerie brands and offers bras in band sizes 29-55 and cup sizes AA-O, so many people will be able to find a stunning lingerie look here. We love the look of this plus size floral teddy.

Hips and Curves

Hips and curves carries bras, panties, and lingerie in sizes medium through 6x (this teal bralette is available in sizes 1x-6x), or dress sizes 10-30.

TomboyX

TomboyX is an LGBTQ+ focused, size-inclusive brand. Most of their bras and underwear are available in sizes XS through 4x (like this crossover bra), though they also have select items available in sizes 5x and 6x. If your paramour favors cozy, stretchy, soft styles in fun prints and funky colors rather than itchy lace, this could be the brand for them.

Torrid

Torrid is another plus-size staple brand that recently has put a ton of work into their lingerie, bra, and underwear options. Peep this stylish number by designer Betsey Johnson, which goes up to a Torrid size 6, which is a dress size 30.