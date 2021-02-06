The Can’t-Miss Presidents’ Day Sales You Can Shop Now

You probably have Valentine’s Day gifting on your mind right now, so in case you forgot, Presidents’ Day is just the day after. The back-to-back holidays work out perfectly though, because you can take advantage of the best Presidents’ Day sales to get your V-day gifts on sale.

As all sales have been going in the last year, you can shop Presidents’ Day sales right now—no more panic shopping on a single holiday. We scouted out all the unbelievable deals you won’t want to miss—from Le Creuset at Wayfair and new specks from GlassesUSA to an unreal sale at Brooklinen so you can upgrade your sheets for spring. It’s basically a mini Black Friday without the extra holiday stress!

Ahead, check out all the best Presidents’ Day sales you’ll want to take advantage of right this second for yourself or for a gift for someone else.

Wayfair

Refresh your space for the upcoming season with plenty of deals at Wayfair, including patio furniture and Le Creuset cookware up to 48 percent off.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven $154.95 Buy now

GlassesUSA

Get 30 percent off your order—including frames and lens upgrades—with the code PREZ30 through 2/22.

Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle $78.40 Buy now

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is always a standout place to find deals, but the Dyson sale going on right now is not to be missed. You can score up to 50 percent off one of these pricey, cult-favorite vacuums (psst: spring cleaning is just around the corner). QVC also has Dyson deals right now.

SV10 Dyson V8 Absolute - Refurbished $249.97 Buy now

Amazon

Ina Garten’s favorite Lodge skillet is on sale this Presidents’ Day, and you’ll never want to use another pan again. It boasts unparalleled heat retention, it’s pre seasoned, and the handle offers the perfect grip.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle, 10.25", Black $14.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

HBO Max Subscription

Okay, this never happens. HBO Max is offering 20% off if you prepay for a 6-month subscription through March 1st. This deal is a no brainer— since we’ve all got nothing else to do but catch up on our favorite shows and movies. In case you need further motivation to take advantage of the deal, Studio Ghibli’s first film in nearly five years, Earwig and the Witch, just hit HBO Max.

6-Month HBO Max Subscription $69.99 Buy now

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s sale section includes UGG boots, Le Creuset, Meghan Markle’s favorite MOTHER jeans, and more cult-favorite finds that make perfect Valentine’s Day gifts.

Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot $107.96 Buy now

Old Navy

From 2/9-2/19, you can save up to 50 percent off everything. Time to get a head start on your spring wardrobe! And by wardrobe, I mean activewear.

High-Waisted Powersoft Side-Pocket Biker Shorts for Women -- 8-inch inseam $20.00 Buy now

Baked by Melissa

From 2/12-2/16, score 10 percent off these famous mini cupcakes. Send them to a friend to let them know you’re thinking of them, or treat yourself to some sweet treats.

LATEST & GREATEST CUPCAKES $32+ Buy now

Brooklinen

Swap out your heavy flannel sheets for some light-as-air versions from Brooklinen. Everything from the site is 15 percent off from 2/10-2/17, excluding the Spaces collection.

Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle $435+ Buy now

Burrow

Upgrade your old sofa to one of these durable, stain-resistant pieces from Burrow. From 2/6-2/21, use code POTUS for 10 percent off your order of up to $1,799, and score up to $500 off $4,000 or more.

Arch Nomad Sofa with Ottoman $1,690+ Buy now

CleanCult

This cult-favorite, zero-waste brand actually makes cleaning, fun? And it doesn’t go on sale often so it’s the perfect time to treat your home to the complete bundle for less. Use code PREZ3O for 30 percent off from 2/15-2/17.

Complete Home Bundle - Mosaic $89.99 Buy now

Tempur-Pedic

How long have you had your mattress? You’re likely due for an upgrade. Save up to $300 on select Tempur-Pedic mattresses through 2/22.

Tempur-Breeze Mattress $ Buy now

SodaStream

Go eco-friendly and feed your sparkling water addiction with a compact SodaStream machine. Everyone’s new favorite fizzy water brand, Bubly, even has their own flavor drops now.

SodaStream Fizzi $105.56 Buy now

