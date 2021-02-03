Jennifer Garner Just Wore These Comfy Sneakers Meghan Markle Loves—Here’s Where You Can Get Them Before They Sell Out

We’re always keeping our eyes peeled for Jennifer Garner’s latest cool and actually attainable mom ‘fits, and her latest laid-back look happens to include a pair of Meghan Markle’s most-loved pairs of sneakers. Just yesterday, the actress was seeing sporting a pair of light blue Veja Rio Branco sneakers, and they’re about to become your new go-to mom shoe.

In typical Meghan Markle fashion, the Veja V-10 sneakers she wore during the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney sold out after she was seen wearing them, so we suspect the same thing will happen this time around now that two celeb moms have given them their stamp of approval.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles. 02 Feb 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: CrownMedia/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA730743_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Image: CrownMedia/MEGA.

Veja Rio Branco Sneakers $140.00 Buy now

These French-made sneakers run $120-$150, so while they’re not dirt cheap, they’re not insanely overpriced either—especially for a high-quality European shoe. Their mission is rooted in sustainability, fair practices, and longer design processes that result in footwear that’ll last you 10 years (or more). And since we’re only wearing sneakers these days, they’re well worth the investment—your tired mom feet deserve it.

Ahead, shop Garner’s stylish Veja Rio Branco sneakers, along with some other must-have pairs from the celeb-favorite brand. We even spotted a pair of seriously cute Veja sneakers for 36 percent off, which never happens.

Pair your new sneaks with Garner’s fave Alo leggings and one of her favorite chic masks from Koral, and people just start mistaking you for her!

The Garner-Approved Pick

Image: Veja.

Upgrade your old white sneaks for these bone-hued versions that’ll go with anything—and they’re less likely to get dirty. This is the same style Garner was spotted in.

Veja Rio Branco $140.00 Buy now

Colorful & On Sale

Image: Veja.

Or if you want a pop of color, a la Garner, add these pink and red beauties to your cart, which also happen to be a rare 36 percent off. That brings them to a much more affordable $92 (originally $145)!

Veja Campo $92.99 Buy now

Lace-Free Sneaks

Image: Veja.

Shoe laces are annoying. Say goodbye to tying, re-tying, and tripping over them with these actually chic strapped versions that make getting ready a breeze.

Veja V-Lock Sneakers $115.99 Buy now

Markle-Approved Style

Image: Veja.

These royal-approved Veja V-10 shoes will put some pep in your step. And they’ll never go out of style.

Veja V-10 Sneakers $150.00 Buy now

