5 Black-Owned Brands to Shop at Ulta Beauty This Month (& Every Day)

It’s Black History Month, and if you haven’t already, it’s the perfect time to find some new Black-owned businesses to support not just in February, but every day. Incorporating Black-founded beauty brands into your daily routine is one of the best places to start (along with stocking your pantry with these Black-owned food brands at Target), and Ulta Beauty’s made it a cinch to scout out the innovative, Black-owned brands they carry.

Ulta Beauty’s Black History Month hub includes 15 brands ranging from hair care (geared toward curly locks) to makeup. While some brands you’ve probably heard of—like Tracee Ellis Ross’ PATTERN or Briogeo—some of the lesser-known brands are about to become the next big thing in beauty.

Ahead, check out five Black-owned beauty brands at Ulta Beauty that you’ll definitely want to stock your medicine cabinet with this month—and from here on out. It’s the perfect excuse to do some retail therapy that supports small businesses, and some brands go the extra mile to help organizations supporting women and people of color.

Briogeo

Image: Briogeo.

There may be a chance this cult-favorite conditioning mask by Briogeo is already in your bathroom, but if not, now’s the time to see what the hype is about (and discover the best hair of your life). Made with an ultra-nourishing formula of rosehip oil, B-vitamins, and algae extract, this miracle-working treatment is a must for dry, ravaged locks. It also comes in a delicious avocado and kiwi version that smells like the tropical vacation we all need right now.

PATTERN

Image: PATTERN.

Owned by Tracee Ellis Ross, PATTERN is naturally going to be at the top of our list. The brand makes taking care of textured hair a breeze—this Wash Day kit ttakes the chore out of cleaning and conditioning tight-textured hair. The “Find Your Pattern” quiz helps you choose what products work best for your hair type whether it’s curly (3B-3C), coily (4A), or tight texture (4B-4C). Additionally, PATTERN also supports organizations that empower women and people of color.

Mented Cosmetics

Image: Mented.

Consider your search for the perfect lip balm over, thanks to this dreamy coconut-infused version by Mented Cosmetics. Made with shea butter and castor seed oil, this ultra-nourishing treatment looks great on its own or you can use your go-to lip color with it. You also won’t want to miss out on their genius mess-free foundation stick made with hyaluronic acid.

Mixed Chicks

Image: MIxed Chicks.

Mixed Chicks’ Morning After Redefining Foam is the answer to every curly-haired person’s prayers. A few shots of this formula will bring your hair back to life instantly—no rewash necessary. Mixed Chicks offers other Holy Grail products that work on variety of textured hair types.

Beauty Bakerie

Image: Beauty Bakerie.

Makeup junkies can support Black-owned makeup brands too. Beauty Bakerie’s line includes dessert-worthy lip, eye, and face products that’ll add a dose of sweetness to your beauty routine. This shimmery eye palette by Beauty Bakerie offers subtle shades for daytime and richer hues for a little more dimension. This palette is hard pressed so the eyeshadows won’t fall out easily, and the formula is vegan.

