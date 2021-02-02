Fiddle Leaf Figs Are Back in Stock at Aldi & the Price Is Unbelievable

If you have a small space or just enjoy greenery inside of your home, then you understand the impact house plants have on a space. They are an interior designer‘s holy grail and can transform any room into a cozy oasis. That’s why we nearly jumped for joy when we saw that Aldi is bringing back their fiddle leaf figs at an unbeatable price; 13 dollars. A living plant at that price is seriously such a steal and you are going to want to check it out for yourself.

Aldi USA shared the exciting news on their main Instagram account writing, “Looking for a new hobby? Try your hand at botany! Get a greenhouse going with a fiddle leaf fig for just $12.99.”

Their slideshow included helpful tips and facts about the figs because this trendy plant is notoriously easy to kill. First, Aldi said these can last anywhere from 25 to 50 years. They also need to be watered around once a week and should be rotated once a month. These figs also do best in direct sunlight and humid environments, making them great plants for west coasters.

People who have already purchased the plant seem very happy with it; one user commented, “I got my figgy boy late last summer. It even survived a move from Missouri to Florida! He’s still going strong and has lots of new leaves.” These may be inexpensive but it is pretty obvious that they last.

What’s not to love? They’re inexpensive, low maintenance and last a long time. Any busy moms out there know that easy is best when it comes to adding additional things to take care of onto your plate. Pick up a fiddle leaf fig at Aldi for yourself, you won’t be disappointed.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: