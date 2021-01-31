You Can Still Upgrade Your WFH Desk With FlexiSpot’s Winter Sale Discounts

Working from home has brought the need to give our workspace a total makeover. In my case, I didn’t realize how uncomfortable my desk chair actually was until I was sitting in it every day. For others working at home might mean experience back pain from sitting down all-day or other valid concerns. Hey, we’re all learning what works best for us on our needs. During lockdown, one ergonomic brand pulled ahead: FlexiSpot. Their desk bike quickly went viral on TikTok and everyone was obsessed with this new (and kind of fun?) way to keep your body fit while you work. While standing desks can cost you a pretty penny, it’s definitely a solid investment if it keeps you away from the work from home woes. And if you’ve had your eye on FlexiSpot products, you’re in luck because you can find items for up to $180 off their original price at their winter sale (and yes, their viral desk bike is on sale!).

We’ve rounded up a few of FlexiSpot’s items that make your everyday routine easier. These discounted items have been raved online by many, so make sure you check out your items ASAP before they sell out. Check out our picks below.

Home Office Height Adjustable Cycle Desk Bike

Up first is, of course, the viral bike. It is such a great way to incorporate more movement into your day if you haven’t exactly had the motivation to work out lately (I mean, have any of us?).

Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

For me, my biggest WFH issue was my increasingly poor posture. Look, sitting hunched over your desk all day clearly isn’t good for you (or your back). This standing desk allows you to stand straight and raise your laptop to meet you instead of the other way around.

EdgeRiser Standing Desk Converter

Don’t have space for a new desk, or just don’t want to replace your current one? Well, this desk converter is for you. This extends your desk and gives you more surface area to work on. You get the same benefits of their full standing desk, without having to reorganize your room.

Ergonomic Office Chair with Padded Headrest and Double Padded Seat Cushion

Sometimes, all you need is a new chair to totally spruce up your work life. This comfy cloud-like chair will make you feel like you never left the bed.