Skarlett Blue Lingerie is Majorly Discounted at Nordstrom Rack Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is approaching soon which means I’m already gathering all of our favorite items to celebrate the day. Chocolates? Check. Bottles of bubbly? Check and check! All of these are must-haves in our book, but there’s one item that’s risen above them all and become synonymous with the day (and night): lingerie. When it comes to lingerie, putting on a simple piece of clothing can make you feel like the most confident invincible woman ever — but finding the right lingerie can be tricky. Obviously, comfort is of ultra-importance. Moreover, there’s the struggle of finding quality products that are affordable. Yeah girl, I feel you. Well, we’re in luck because Nordstrom Rack is discounting items from top-rated lingerie brand Skarlett Blue for up to 60 percent off.

The brand has been spotted on celebs from Anna Kendrick to Bella Thorne and everyone is raving about the soft comfy pieces they have in stock. TBH some of my favorite day-to-day t-shirt bras are from Skarlett Blue and I can attest to how well deserved the praise is. Whether you’re in a relationship, alone, or anything in between, lingerie is for everyone — especially on Valentine’s day. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite items from the brand to snag before the big day, but we recommend acting quick as sizes are already selling out.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Entice Underwire Balconette Bra

Image: Nordstrom Rack

The purple hue of the balconette bra looks so beautiful. And while underwire bras are notoriously known as uncomfortable, this is one of my favorite in my current collection.

Cheri Racerback Tank

Image: Nordstrom Rack

I mean, is there a lingerie top that screams ‘Valentine’s Day’ as much as this pick?! She’s perfect.

Obsessed Lace Thong – Pack of 3

Image: Nordstrom Rack

This 3-pack of lace thongs can be paired with a matching top or bra for a flawless overall look. It’s all about essentials!

Rogue Low Back Strapless Bustier Bra

Image: Nordstrom Rack

This black bustier is perfect if you’re feeling a little less bold. This is the perfect balance of a sexy look without showing off too much skin.