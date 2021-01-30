Here’s Where You Can Get the Gorgeous Home Items from Chip & Joanna Gaines’ New Show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

It’s no secret that we love just about everything Chip and Joanna Gaines recommend. From their incredible kitchen line to Hearth & Hand’s latest holiday collection at Target — we want it all. Which is why we’ve been eagerly awaiting their return to their discovery+ show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home!

The highly anticipated series premiere aired on Friday and followed the dynamic duo as they tackled yet another home. If you’re anything like us, you too were in awe of all of the stunning home decor the couple used throughout the episode. While we can’t transport Joanna and Chip to makeover our own home (we wish!) we can style as they would by snagging the products they used on the show from their Magnolia line.

Wanting to breathe new life into your home alla Joanna and Chip? Check out our must-haves from the line below and make your space look fabulous.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Acacia Bath Tray

We’ve all been in need of some me-time lately. These gorgeous slatted bath trays are perfect for lighting a candle (or holding your book) as you relax and sit back.

Acacia Square Handled Board

We’ve been obsessed with all things charcuterie related so it’s not surprising that we immediately added this wooden board to our carts. And when you’re not using the board, hang it on a wall for a chic look to your kitchen.

Metal Monroe Mirror

This trendy mirror will elevate any room in your house with this simple addition.

Oliver Alarm Clock

Tired of waking up to your phone’s alarm? Switch it up and snag this retro alarm clock for your nightstand.

Not a discovery+ subscriber? If you’re a Verizon customer or are thinking about switching to Verizon Wireless, we have some good news. The wireless provider is offering a six- to 12-month free trial of discovery+ when you have an unlimited plan. Now you can catch up on all things Chip and Joanna Gaines with ease!

