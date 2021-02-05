7 Creative Virtual Valentine’s (Or Galentine’s!) Date Ideas

Valentine’s Day is going to look different this year, so it’s time to get creative. Honestly, putting in some extra effort to find a new activity your partner or gal pal will love is the best way to show them how much you love them (in addition to unlocking their heart with one of these foolproof gifts). While online cooking or baking classes are solid options, there are plenty of other under-the-radar virtual classes and activities you’ve probably never heard of that are sure to impress—and most importantly will help you spend some quality time together.

From making chocolate ravioli with Italian grandmas (yes, streamed right from Italy) and checking out Airbnb’s Online Experiences to a next-level floral arranging class by top NYC florists, there are plenty of thoughtful online that’ll capture their heart this Valentine’s Day. Ahead, check out these virtual Valentine’s Day classes that are perfect for date night or your Galentine’s plans.

Make Pasta with Italian Grandmas

No one knows how to make authentic pasta like Italian Grandmas, and now you can bring them right into your kitchen. This top-rated 90-minute class on Airbnb, streamed from Palombara Sabina in Italy, is serving up a special Valentine’s Day chocolate ravioli throughout February, among other types of mouthwatering meals. No passport needed.

Pasta with the Grandmas $31.00 Buy now

Pro Floral-Arranging Class

Flowers are synonymous with this love-filled holiday, so get your friends together and create some Instagram-worthy bouquets from home. This class is taught by the founders of Putnam Flowers, one of the top florists in New York City.

Modern Floral Class with Putnam Flowers $12.99/Month+ Buy now

French Dessert Class

The way to anyone’s heart is dessert—and now you can easily make gourmet French pastries from scratch with this online class, taught by world-renowned pastry chef Dominique Ansel.

MasterClass 1-year Membership $180.00/Annual Membership Buy now

Movie Marathon

When you just can’t anymore, queue up the latest release (or binge on old faves) on Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max and call it a day.

Watercolor Class—February 13th Only

Embrace your inner artist with this hour-long virtual watercolor class, where you’ll paint your S.O. (or friend!). The class, led by Brooklyn artist Stacy Antoville, includes all the materials you need to paint away.

Portrait of Your Love Class & Watercolor Station $50.00 Buy now

Wine Tasting Class

Bring a sommelier right into your kitchen with this wine appreciation class on MasterClass. It should hold you over until you can make that trip to Napa one day. Plus, the one-year membership will give you plenty of at-home date night ideas for the rest of the year.

MasterClass 1-year Membership $180.00/Annual Membership Buy now

Jazz Club Concert

Music lovers will feel right at home with this delightful jazz concert, streamed from London. You’ll get a front-row ticket to a show that features musicians and vocalists who have played world-renowned venues like Lincoln Center in NYC and Royal Albert Hall in London.

Hidden Jazz Club $17+ Buy now

