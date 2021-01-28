The Home Edit Swears By These Organizing Products & They’re 30% Off at The Container Store

Ever wish The Home Edit could organize your space? Yep, we do too. While that’s a dream that is likely not to come to fruition anytime soon, we can follow in the steps of the organizing duo and snag all of the items they swear by from their curated collection at The Container Store. The co-founders of The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, have written multiple Holy Grail books on organizing, so when they say that an organizer is life changing, we believe them. Plus, if these tidying-up hacks are good enough for busy stars like Reese Witherspoon and Khloe Kardashian (who are both regular clients of The Home Edit), they’re good enough for us! And just in time for spring cleaning, The Container Store is having a 30 percent off sale on Elfa products right now—and it includes products The Home Edit loves.

From closets to garages to office rooms, The Container Store has all the products you need to revamp any room in your house. Honestly? Cleaning has never been so fun, or looked as good! We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite picks and if you need any more inspiration along the way you can pre-order The Home Edit’s new workbook online now.

Ahead, check out some of The Home Edit-approved picks from The Elfa sale now.

White Elfa Utility Pantry Over The Door Rack

Image: The Container Store

No more digging through your pantry! Take advantage of unused vertical space with this over-the-door rack. The baskets hold tons of products and are customizable to your needs.

Elfa Cabinet-Sized Mesh Drawer Solution

Image: The Container Store

These days, we’re reaching for and stocking up on soap, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes more than ever. Store them away neatly with this under-the-sink drawer system to ensure everything is easily accessible and visible.

Elfa Classic 3′ White Reach-In Closet

Image: The Container Store

Need to organize your closet but don’t know where to start? Well, this closet organizer takes care of it all in one swoop! Equipped with a gliding shoe rack, mesh drawers, and ventilated shelves, you’ll have everything you need to transform a cluttered closet in no time.

