‘Japandi’ Is the New Stress-Relieving Home Trend to Try & You Can Get the Look for 45% Less at AllModern

A few years ago, the somewhat-abstract Wabi Sabi and Hygee design trends basically broke the internet. And now, there’s a new international home trend taking over homes that combines the two philosophies, and it’s exactly what we all need during a year of being stressed to the max. It’s called Japandi, and it’s a hybrid of these Japanese and Danish concepts that perfectly merges sleek designs with modern comfort. And we just found out you can get the look for less thanks to AllModern’s Japandi collection, which is up to 45 percent off right now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

In case you’re not yet acquainted, Wabi Sabi is the Japanese concept of creating a perfectly imperfect life and it includes how to achieve that in your home. Hygee is the Danish word for a mood that’s cozy and comfy, making you feel content. So, when combined, these global practices are basically a match made in heaven—particularly when decorating your space.

We’re all spending more time at home, and therefore thinking of more ways to revamp them, so Japandi arrived at the perfect time to help use feel more at peace while looking at the same four walls all day. While the trend looks expensive, you can get affordable pieces thanks to AllModern’s Japandi home sale, which includes everything from furniture to lighting and decor.

So, if looking at your old dining table, sofa or rug makes you feel a bit down, now you’ve got an excuse to refresh your space with home decor that’s guaranteed to spark joy. Below, check out the can’t-miss deals from AllModern’s Japandi sale so you can get in on the calming trend.

Geometric Dining

Image: AllModern.

Elevate your kitchen area with a sleek table that’ll make you feel like you’re at the coolest restaurant in town. The glass top can make a space feel larger, while the wooden legs keeps things relaxed.

Lana Solid Wood Dining Table $520.00 Buy now

Asymmetrical Accessory

Image: AllModern.

The easiest and most budget-friendly way to incorporate the Japandi trend into your home is with a few textured pillows. They’ll add visual interest and comfort.

Carmel Rectangular Cotton Lumbar Pillow $50.00 Buy now

Sculptural Sofa

Image: AllModern.

If your space is in need of a complete makeover, swap out the couch. This jewel-toned piece of furniture is contemporary, but the rounded corners make it feel more welcoming.

Uriel Sofa $1,550 Buy now

Metallic Lighting

Image: AllModern.

A new light can completely transform a space. Add a warm glow to your reading nook or above your kitchen island with this modern fixture.

Lauryn 1 - Light Single Drum Pendant $137 Buy now

Eye-catching Bench

Image: AllModern.

Add this elegant bench to an entryway or at the end of the bed as a drop spot for shoes and extra seating. This double-duty piece also serves up artistic flair.

Burdette Upholstered Bench $360 Buy now

Minimalistic Rug

Image: AllModern.

Whether you’re trying to add some comfort to your room or looking for a fast and affordable way to cover up floors that need to be redone, a rug is a must in any space. Zig-zag designs and tasseled corners add a fun twist to this minimalistic floor covering.

Armes Southwestern Handmade Flatweave Wool Ivory, Light Gray Area Rug $54 Buy now

