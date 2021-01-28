Costco Has a Dyson Vacuum for $80 Off to Help You Get a Head Start on Spring Cleaning

Ah, spring cleaning! It’s almost that time of the year again and we don’t know about you, but our vacuum could definitely use an upgrade after months on end spent at home. We’ve had our eyes on the cult-favorite Dyson vacuum for a while but forking over hundreds of dollars for this cleaning tool is not always the easiest to do (even if it is a worthy investment). Well, today is your lucky day! The Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum is currently on sale at Costco for $80 off, leaving the retail price of $379.99 at $299.99. It’s a rare deal on the coveted vacuum we fully plan on taking advantage of ASAP.

Maybe your hints around Christmastime didn’t stick, or your family just doesn’t understand the hype around the magical vacuum, whatever the reason — now is the time to treat yourself. The cordless and light vacuum is so much easier to use around the house than your average plug-in and will make cleaning days a breeze. She’s also bagless, which makes the vacuum quick (not to mention, convenient) to charge on its wall mount before you use it again.

Oh, and can we talk about that battery life?! Not only does it last a very long time but it charges before you know it. Meaning you won’t be left with a dead vacuum when you need it most.

Take this Costco review for example, “On a single charge I can vacuum our entire 1,800-square-foot home, no problem.” There’s tons of other comments that attest to the same stellar battery life, and we’re inclined to believe them as the vacuum has nearly 5 stars on Costco (and every other website as well).

Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum

Costco members can enjoy the discounted price online with free delivery, but in the case that you’re not a member, you can find the Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum on sale at QVC now.

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum $329.98 Buy now

Once you get your hands on a Dyson vacuum, it’s basically the only vacuums you’ll ever have to buy. Honestly, has spring cleaning ever been so fun?!

