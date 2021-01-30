Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts from Etsy Guaranteed to Melt Their Heart

We’re heading into the season of love, which means it’s time to show how much you love your significant other, family, and friends with a little token of appreciation this Valentine’s Day. Who else would we trust besides Etsy, where you can find one-of-a-kind gifts you can’t get anywhere else?

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’re like me, you’ve barely recovered from the gift-giving holiday festivities from last year. So, I’m really not ready to dive back into shopping just yet. Luckily, Valentine’s Day gift shopping is significantly less burdensome than Christmas, so you can really enjoy the shopping process this time around. And perusing the artisan-made goodies on Etsy basically doubles as my therapy—bye, bye stress shopping!

Thought you knew everything Etsy has to offer for Valentine’s Day gifts? Think again. You might be familiar with the custom candles you can personalize with you and your S.O.’s initials, and you’re definitely familiar with all the gorgeous jewelry you can find on the site. But it’s time to think outside the box. What about baked goods? Yep, Etsy’s full of them. Or perhaps, some beer-infused soaps are more their speed? Those are up for grabs at Etsy too.

The sky is truly the limit when it comes to the most thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts you can find on Etsy. Ahead, check out the best presents on Etsy for everyone you love this year. We promise, they’ll swoon over anything you give them.

Star-Crossed Lovers

Image: Etsy/Wood Life Prints.

Commemorate a special date—like the day you met or the day you got married—with this constellation-themed artwork. It comes in four sizes, three colors, and of course, your custom text.

Night Sky When We Met Personalized Gift $49.95+ Buy now

Mouthwatering Macarons

Image: Etsy/Izzy Macarons.

Whether they’ve got it all or have a sweet tooth, you can’t go wrong with some gourmet baked goods. Etsy is full of mouthwatering treats from small bakeries—including these Valentine’s Day-themed macarons complete with pretty packaging.

Valentine's Day French Macarons $22+ Buy now

Elegant Embroidery

Image: Etsy/Chloe Art Crafts.

The last year has turned a lot of us into crafters, so give them something to do—and a gorgeous new piece of decor—with one of these beginner floral embroidery hoops. There’s no greater gift than an activity and something that’ll make them smile every time they look at it.

Modern Flower Embroidery Kit with Pattern $17.99+ Buy now

Personalized Throw

Image: Etsy/Stabo.

While they might have a decent collection of throws, they’ll hold onto this one forever. You can customize this warm wool blanket, which comes in nine colors, with an engraved message on a patch.

Woolen Throw $136.14 Buy now

Handsome Decanters

Image: Etsy/His Corner.

The whiskey lover in your life needs this laser-engraved glass set to elevate their at-home happy hours. You can choose from a variety of sets or just buy a single glass.

Decanter Whiskey Glasses $25.47 Buy now

Boozy Soap

Image: Etsy/Craftsman Soap Co.

Help the craft beer-loving guy in your life take washing his hands to the next level with these beer-infused soaps. These handmade bath essentials are made with popular varieties including Angeles Forest IPA, Golden State Hefe, and Coastal Sage Lager.

Beer Soap 6-Pack Sample Set $15.00 Buy now

Cute Candle

Image: Etsy/Illumer.

You can never go wrong with this personalized candle for your Galentine or mom. You can choose from four scents, and they can even use it as storage for makeup or pens after they’ve burnt through the candle.

Personalised Glow Through 'You And Me' Candle $31.53 Buy now

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: