Working from home has brought all sorts of different routine changes to our daily schedule. Whether it’s living in our sweat pants 24/7, buying new ergonomic chairs for our desks, or investing in a new self-heating coffee mug; we’ve all made a few purchases to make our time at home a little more comfortable. Luckily for us, Costco is home to snagging a ton of practical items for a steal. The warehouse giant’s newest release? A Ubio Labs illumia LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger. Let’s just say this is one item you’re going to want to add to your cart — and your desk — ASAP.

Costco fan account @costcosisters wrote: “School is back in session! 🏫 That means late nights for some😅 Grab yourself this LED desk lamp! It has a wireless charger that’s fits most phones!”

The LED desk lamp has an adjustable brightness setting and has different hues: warm, natural, and cool. We love the different light settings as they can accommodate all times throughout the day, be it morning or night. But our favorite part about this handy device is that it also has a wireless charger that works for any iPhone 8 or newer model.

Whether your kids need a late-night study sesh or you’re finishing up work after they go to bed, the gadget is small enough to be shared with all members of your family (that is, if you want to).

According to the post, Costco is selling the Ubio Labs desk lamp in stores for only $30. In our opinion, that’s a steal. Online, the retailer is selling the same desk accessory for a slightly higher price.

Life in lockdown is stressful, to be sure, but with handy items like this, remote learning and working from home can at least be a bit more comfortable.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

