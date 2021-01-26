Martha Stewart’s Valentine’s Day Cards Have a Sweet Surprise Inside

Finding the perfect gift for your significant other, friend or loved one is never easy — especially on holidays that have hype surrounding gift-giving. We have learned that the best gifts are those that really come from the heart, it doesn’t matter how rare they are or how much they cost. What better way to show your love than on Valentine’s Day with a beautiful homemade card. When someone has put time and effort into creating something just for you it feels extra special. Martha Stewart has saved us yet again by sharing the sweetest Valentine’s Day card tutorial that comes with a sweet surprise inside.

Martha Stewart isn’t offering just regular old cards — hers come with adorable little popups that turn the cards into a 3D gift. Stewart shared her creation on Instagram writing, “Take Valentine’s Day to a new dimension with paper-honeycomb pop-up cards that elicit real awwws. Just fold plain card stock in half, and glue on embellishments like cutout petals and pipe-cleaner stems. Then draw on extra details (like the eyelashes), pen a cheeky note, and adhere a honeycomb ball or fitting shape in the crease to complete your heart-swelling message.”

This is a very customizable craft, so just use whatever supplies you have lying around in the kid’s playroom and get creative. Check out Stewart’s website for all the different kinds of pop-up cards you can make to celebrate this heart-filled holiday!

