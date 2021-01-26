Costco is Selling Birkenstock Clog Dupes for a Bargain

Is there anything worse than having cold toes in the winter? It seems like no matter what socks we wear, our feet are always freezing when it’s cold out, so the only solution is to bring in the big guns, which in this case means slippers. But even better than slippers are clogs, which are actually way easier to “slip on” than regular slippers. Traditional favorites like clogs from Birkenstock can get a bit pricey, especially for shoes you’re just planning to wear around the house or while ducking out to run a quick errand, but luckily, that’s where Costco comes in. They’re selling Birkenstock clog look-alikes, and they’re currently just $34.99.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Costco

Costco Zodiac Ladies' Mule Slipper $34.99 Buy now

The Zodiac Ladies’ Mule Slippers are made of tan or black suede. They have a cushioned foam insole so your feet have proper support, and a faux fur lining to keep your toes nice and cozy even on the coldest days. They slip right on, but they also have an adjustable strap with buckle, so you can make them fit your feet as precisely as possible for maximum comfort.

We’re also excited that they come in Ladies’ sizes 6-11, including half-sizes, so more people can find the right fit.

Birkenstock’s most similar style, the Boston Shearling slip-on clog made of suede, is a lot more expensive than this Costco dupe. A pair of the Birks will set you back $165.00.

Courtesy of Birkentock

Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clog 165.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Costco Zodiac Ladies’ Mule Slippers are just $34.99. And, right now Costco is offering a special deal on clothing and shoes bought on their website for Costco members – if you buy five items, you’ll get $20 off, and if you buy 10 items, you get $50 off your order. Sounds like there’s never been a better time to buy yourself some new cozy winter clogs.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: