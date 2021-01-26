Trader Joe’s Just Released a New Hair Product & It’s Exactly What Busy Parents Need

Trader Joe’s latest product has nothing to do with food but we’re completely obsessed anyway. No, it isn’t a new Everything But The Bagel product or a special edition JoJo’s flavor. It isn’t a beverage, dessert, produce or frozen entree… so what is it? It’s a beauty staple that every on-the-go mom knows about and probably holds close to her heart: dry shampoo. Yes, the holy grail of looking put together when you’re in a pinch or between washes is now sold at our favorite grocery store. Having a bottle of this in your purse is a lifesaver for those rushed mornings or mid-day spruce-ups.

Instagram fan account @traderjoelist shared the exciting new product with followers writing, “Two words DRY 👏 SHAMPOO 👏 I can not wait to get my hair on this! I would use this for sure today and tomorrow! I’m a big fan of washing my hair only 2 times a week and dry shampoo helps it look fresh on those off days! How excited are you for this?!”

There are two things we find intriguing about this dry shampoo. One, it is a non-aerosol formula, which is better for the environment and so on-brand for TJ’s. Two, it actually has Vitamin B5 in it, so your hair is probably feeling good, as well as looking good. We cannot wait to get our hands on this one, and we are pretty positive this will become a staple item to help you freshen up.

Before you go, check out all of the Trader Joe’s products you can shop right at Walmart: